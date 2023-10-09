Insider speculates major factor determining Patrick Kane's next NHL team

As the NHL season gears up for action, one of the most talked-about names in the free-agent market remains unsigned: Patrick Kane. The star player, recovering from hip resurfacing surgery in the offseason, is eager to get back on the ice this season. However, his next destination in the NHL will largely hinge on the financial aspects of the deal.

According to Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, who recently discussed Kane's situation on "The Power Play," the major factor determining Kane's next NHL team is finances:

"It really comes down to the finances on this one."

Kane's future contract will hinge on various financial considerations, both for the player and potential suitors.

Pagnotta discussed the possibility of a one-year deal to test the waters, allowing Kane to assess his performance and the team's prospects. However, the financial aspects play a pivotal role in this decision. Pagnotta suggested:

"Is he willing to take a little bit less on a one-year? See how the season moves on and then from there. That’s something he has to weigh out as well."

When it comes to the teams interested in Patrick Kane, Pagnotta explained:

"Some of them may need to make cap-related moves or risk the possibility of not getting him locked in."

This highlights the urgency for certain teams to clear cap space to accommodate Kane's potential contract demands.

With multiple teams expressing interest in Kane, including Buffalo, Dallas, and Colorado, the cap space available to these teams will significantly impact the outcome. Pagnotta emphasized:

"It is going to come down to cap space they have to play."

As Patrick Kane continues his recovery, the financial aspect remains a central factor in determining which NHL team will have the privilege of adding the star player to their roster. Hockey fans around the world eagerly await Kane's decision as the NHL season unfolds.

Patrick Kane's NHL comeback

Three-time Stanley Cup winner Patrick Kane is on the path to recovery after undergoing hip surgery, initially projecting a four to six-month recovery timeline. However, complications have arisen, extending his rehabilitation.

According to insiders at TSN's Insider Trading, Kane is unlikely to engage in discussions with potential teams until mid-to-late October, well into the new NHL season, potentially limiting his options.

Fans eagerly await his return as he navigates the challenges of recuperation, all while aiming to secure his next NHL contract.