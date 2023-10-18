Insiders drops three teams linked to Patrick Kane

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, the biggest question on many hockey enthusiasts' minds is the future destination of the legendary Patrick Kane. With the star player yet to find a new home for the season, Frank Seravalli, the president and insider of Daily Faceoff, has provided some intriguing insights into potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Speculation has been rife about where Patrick Kane might be leaning in terms of his next team. His recent progress following significant hip resurfacing surgery has been nothing short of remarkable.

Kane appears to be in top form, demonstrating exceptional health and impressive skating abilities, even rivaling his performance from previous years. This resurgence makes him a highly sought-after player in the league.

Seravalli shed light on three teams that have emerged as potential candidates for Patrick Kane's services. First on the list is the Buffalo Sabres, which presents an interesting hometown option for the veteran player.

"I’m going to give you three teams to keep an eye on, definitely not a surprise: the Buffalo Sabres. A hometown team makes a lot of sense."

The Sabres, a team on the upswing, have been grappling with a lengthy postseason drought. Patrick Kane's addition to their roster could be a game-changer.

"A team certainly on the upswing. Could you imagine Kane as one of those guys who could end this crazy long Sabres drought? I think the Sabres are in the mix."

Another team in the mix is the New York Rangers. The Rangers' interest in Kane is well-founded, considering their previous attempt to acquire him.

"You saw what they (New York Rangers) had to give up last year to get him; they knew at the time he wasn’t fully healthy. It didn’t quite come together ... but I think they were really impressed with the way he entered and was a leader."

In a surprising twist, the Detroit Red Wings have also captured Kane's attention. While this may raise eyebrows, there is a notable reason behind this potential interest.

Patrick Kane's potential reunion with Alex DeBrincat

Kane's possible reunion with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat is an enticing prospect. Seravalli discussed the potential reunion with Alex DeBrincat:

"I’ll toss you a third team ... That’s the Detroit Red Wings. Certainly, a surprise to me when I first heard it, but I have to tell you that the idea of getting Kane and Alex DeBrincat relinked has stood out to many."

As for which team can land the NHL legend, that remains to be seen. Kane's return could still be several weeks off, and he is hoping to sign with a Stanley Cup contender. This could be one of the defining factors behind where he ends up in the 2023 NHL season.