Jack Campbell rumors: Insider speculates major hurdle behind Edmonton Oilers trading away struggling goaltender

The Edmonton Oilers placed Jack Campbell on waivers on Nov. 7, and a day later on Nov. 8, he was reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. This comes after Campbell's rough start to the season.

The Oilers sent him down to the AHL, hoping he could regain his confidence. Jack Campbell's poor run of form continued in the first three starts. However, he bounced back with a remarkable performance over the next three games, making 102 blocks on 108 shapes.

The Oilers fans started showing their confidence in Campbell, but that quickly faded away as he conceded 14 goals with a .877 SV% in his last four games between the pipes. In his recent game on Saturday, he was pulled after conceding four goals on 21 shots.

Given his recent struggles, Jack Campbell's return to the Oilers does not appear to be on the cards at the moment, with many fans considering a trading option to be the best thing for the 31-year-old goalie.

Insider Jason Gregor speculated in his Oilersnation column that trading away Campbell would not be as easy as it appears for the Oilers. The problem for Edmonton with moving the struggling goalie would require the addition of assets to make the move:

"Even if they retain salary, they will need to make it worthwhile for a team to take the three remaining years on his deal. Ideally, the Oilers would use those assets, top prospects or a first-round pick, to acquire players who can help them go on a long playoff run.

"Moving Campbell takes vital trade pieces out of their arsenal, and that’s why a trade hasn’t happened. It is easy to say “trade Campbell,” but much harder to do it, especially if you want assets to acquire players who will actually help you win games."

Gregnor also pointed out that there is no need to go for it in a desperate trade right now. By mid-January, the playoff picture for Edmonton will become more clear, and at that time, there could also be another goalie available in the market.

Jack Campbell links to Blue Jackets

As per NHL reporter Zach Liang, the Edmonton Oilers could become trade partners with the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets for Jack Campbell.

The Blue Jackets are currently one of the worst teams in the league. However, they have a goalie in Elvis Merzlikins, who is not a fantastic goalie by numbers, but he's having a great year on the struggling Blue Jackets side.

The Blue Jackets are reportedly exploring options for trading their goalie. Meanwhile, the Oilers are in dire need of a goaltender, and if Merzlikins is the guy they are looking for, they could surely explore this option.

