League close to deciding on $10,000,000 venue for 2024 NHL Draft: Reports

In a recent segment on TSN's "7-Eleven That's Hockey," Chris Johnston hinted at a potential game-changer for the NHL: The Sphere in Las Vegas as the host venue for the 2024 NHL draft. Johnston reported on Monday night:

"Yeah, you're taking tens of millions of dollars to get The Sphere in Las Vegas. It sounds like it is getting closer to where the NHL does feel that it could pull the trigger in terms of having the 2024 Draft at the end of June at that building."

The Sphere, a groundbreaking entertainment venue, is not only an architectural marvel but also carries a hefty price tag. Johnston speculates on the decision-making process:

"I'm curious to see what happens when that is brought up to the governors in this room on Tuesday. How do they react to that news? Is it a case where Gary Bettman says, 'Hey, this is what we're doing,' or is it gonna be more of a feeling out from the owners whether they're comfortable with the price tag?"

If all goes well, the NHL could be on the verge of making a significant announcement. Johnston suggested:

"If everyone is comfortable with it, then we're very close to having a draft location finally finalized."

The prospect of hosting the draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas would undoubtedly make for a monumental moment, adding a touch of grandeur to the league's events. Stay tuned as the league navigates the pivotal discussions regarding this potential $10 million venue for the 2024 NHL draft.

Standout prospects headlining the 2024 NHL draft class

The 2023-24 NHL season is underway, but the spotlight is already on the top prospects for the 2024 NHL draft. While lacking a Connor Bedard-caliber talent, this draft class is hailed as strong, with a clear front-running duo:

#1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University

Widely predicted as the potential No. 1 pick, Celebrini showcased his skills with the Chicago Steel last season, notching 86 points in 50 games and adding 15 points in seven games at the under-18s for Team Canada.

#2. Cole Eiserman, LW, Boston University

Joining Celebrini at Boston University, Eiserman impressed with 97 goals and 57 assists at Shattuck-Saint Mary's in 2020-21 and continued his stellar performance with 44 points in 32 games with the U.S. National Development Program.

#3. Ivan Demidov, LW, St. Petersburg (KHL)

Playing in the KHL, Demidov's stock might be impacted, but his early debut and gold at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup showcase his potential.

#4. Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Finland)

Currently with Jukurit in Finland, Helenius boasts early success this season after an impressive 16-year-old season in a top pro league.

#5. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State

The top-ranked defenseman, Levshunov, made a mark in the USHL and continues to shine at Michigan State with 42 points in 62 games.

The 2024 NHL draft promises to unveil exciting talent for the league's future.