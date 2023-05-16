Leon Draisaitl was a major reason why the Edmonton Oilers got to the second round and pushed the Vegas Golden Knights to six games.

Draisaitl finished the season second in points with 128 only behind his teammate in Connor McDavid but it still wasn't enough to get a Stanley Cup.

Now, if Draisaitl feels like he can't win in Edmonton, if he asks for a trade, here are three possible options for the German forward.

Three teams Leon Draisaitl can move to

#1. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have nearly completed their rebuild with Steve Yzerman at the helm who built the Tampa Bay Lightning who won back-to-back Cups.

Although Yzerman likes to grow his team on his own with prospects, the Red Wings should be pushing for a playoff spot in the 2023-24 season, and one way to really secure that is to acquire Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl's cap is solid as he only makes $8.5 million for two more seasons meaning most teams should be able to afford him. Yet, the Red Wings have just over $8 million in cap space so the cap works for Detroit to add him in.

As well, the Red Wings have plenty of assets in prospects and picks as Detroit has two first-round picks and three seconds in this draft which could add to the haul to Edmonton to trade Leon Draisaitl.

#2. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks were supposed to just be entering a rebuild in 2022 but that has all changed with Chicago winning the draft lottery and allowing them to select Connor Bedard.

Bedard is considered one of the best prospects of all time and has been compared to McDavid who Leon Draisaitl has found success playing with.

Capwise, Bedard will be on his rookie contract and making less than a $1 million which makes adding Leon's cap affordable. Chicago also has 14 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts so they have plenty of picks to entice Edmonton to accept the trade.

#3. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins would be the wildcard for Leon Draistail as the Bruins were the best team in the NHL in 2022-23 but lost in the first round to the Florida Panthers.

However, this was considered the last run for this Bruins core as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are likely to retire, while other key players are free agents and are set to leave in free agency.

With that, Boston will have added cap space to add a scoring winger in Draisaitl to play alongside Brad Marchand or David Pastrnak. Boston doesn't have a ton of assets to trade which makes this tough, but adding Leon Draisaitl to this team keeps them competitive which is why they are a wild card.

