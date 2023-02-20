Minnesota Wild Trade Rumors: Minnesota consider bringing in top defenseman as trade deadline approaches

With a 30-21-5 record, the Minnesota Wild are currently fourth in the Central Division. They are also battling for the final two Western Conference Wild Card spots, with the Calgary Flames trailing them by three points.

The Wild are likely to be active buyers on the market, aiming for a defenseman to strengthen their blue line to improve their roster and secure a playoff berth.

According to TFP, the Wild are interested in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. The 27-year-old is likely to be traded as he has been scratched from the squad in recent games owing to trade-related issues.

Vladislav Gavrikov signed a three-year, $8.4 million contract with the Jackets on November 5, 2020. He has a $2.8 million salary cap and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blue Jackets did try to sign him to a new contract extension last summer but were rebuffed by Gavrikov.

With the deal to be completed before the trade deadline, the Blue Jackets are looking to get a first-round selection as part of the package. The Minnesota Wild, on the other hand, have more than $12 million in salary cap space.

Considering all these factors, the Minnesota Wild appear to be an excellent fit for Gavrikov. The Boston Bruins are also heavily linked to the defenseman. However, the Bruins will need to plan ahead of time to create salary cap space for Gavrikov's services.

The 27-year-old defenseman is one of the league's best and is recognized for his distinct defensive-first style of play. Garvikov has appeared in 52 games this season and has garnered 10 points (three goals and seven assists). It remains to be seen where Gavrikov will end up next.

Minnesota Wild 2022-23 NHL season so far

The Minnesota Wild are presently fourth in the Central Division with 65 points. The Wild's prospects of making the playoffs are also high since they are second in the Western Conference's Wild Card berth.

With 26 games remaining, the Wild will aim to avoid dropping as many points as possible. Kirill Kaprizov has been the team's highest goal scorer so far. In 56 games for the Wild, he has 66 points on 33 goals and 33 assists. With 56 points, Mats Zuccarello is the team's second-leading scorer.

The Minnesota Wild will welcome the Los Angeles Kings to the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, February 21. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

