Montreal Canadiens draft rumors: Habs willing to go down the draft in hopes of landing David Reinbacher

The Montreal Canadiens are causing a stir in the NHL draft speculation as rumors circulate that they are willing to trade down from their fifth overall pick in order to secure Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher.

Reinbacher, born on Oct. 25, 2004, is considered the top Austrian prospect in the highly anticipated 2023 NHL Entry Draft. His impressive journey and rapid rise to prominence have captured the attention of scouts and fans.

During a recent episode of 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman added fuel to the Montreal Canadiens' draft rumors. According to Friedman, there is a growing belief among many teams that the Canadiens are open to trading down from their fifth overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

Friedman said:

"There are a lot of teams who believe Montreal Canadiens is willing to move down from 5.”

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on 32TP: “There are a lot of teams who believe Montreal is willing to move down from 5” Friedman on 32TP: “There are a lot of teams who believe Montreal is willing to move down from 5”

Reinbacher began his hockey career in Switzerland, playing for Rheintal and Bülach during his youth before joining EHC Kloten's ranks at the under-15 level. As he progressed through Kloten's junior system, Reinbacher's potential became evident and he made his professional debut in the Swiss League during the 2021-22 season.

At just 18 years of age, Reinbacher established himself as a regular on the Kloten Flyers' blueline during the 2022-23 season, as the team made its return to the National League. His remarkable performance and poise on the ice drew attention, solidifying his status as a promising defenseman.

Reinbacher's skill set and contributions were not limited to his club. He also had the opportunity to represent Team Austria at the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Throughout the tournament, Reinbacher showcased his abilities, averaging over 26 minutes of ice time per game. His strong defensive play and ability to contribute offensively made him a standout performer for his national team.

Projected selections for Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens are targeting promising prospects in the upcoming 2023 NHL draft, specifically focusing on Ryan Leonard as their preferred choice, with David Reinbacher as a strong second option. NHL Watcher, an authority on NHL news, suggests that Leonard is the frontrunner based on insights from Habs reporters and insiders.

Ryan Leonard, a versatile forward, has showcased his ability to excel in multiple positions while playing for the U.S. National U18 squad. Although primarily listed as a center, Leonard has demonstrated his adaptability by playing all three forward roles. This versatility adds an extra dimension to his game and makes him an attractive prospect for the Montreal Canadiens.

Leonard played alongside Gabe Perreault and Will Smith, forming a dynamic line that has garnered significant interest. The trio's collective talent has generated attention, and Leonard played a crucial role in their success.

He had an outstanding season with the U18 team, accumulating an impressive 94 points in 57 games, including 51 goals and 43 assists. Furthermore, Leonard played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to a gold medal in the U18 World Championship, further solidifying his reputation as a top prospect.

Leonard possesses exceptional offensive skills, characterized by his pro-caliber shot and deft hands. He is known for his deceptive play, utilizing his upper body and eyes to misdirect defenders, creating scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

His ability to facilitate plays and find teammates in dangerous positions is highly valued. Additionally, Leonard's above-average skating ability allows him to capitalize on these skills, making him a potent offensive threat both during regular play and on the rush.

Poll : 0 votes