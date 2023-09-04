Montreal Canadiens rumors: $39,000,000 winger's contract buyout expected after three underperforming seasons

In the world of professional hockey, contracts can be a double-edged sword, and the Montreal Canadiens find themselves grappling with one such dilemma involving the underperforming winger, Brendan Gallagher.

According to Fanadiens.com, a potential contract buyout might be the solution. Primarily because the $39 million deal has not yielded the desired return on investment for the Montreal Canadiens.

Gallagher's contract is a weighty one, with four seasons still remaining and an annual salary of a staggering $6.5 million. The 31-year-old winger's offensive output in recent years has raised eyebrows, with the past three seasons falling far short of expectations.

For fans who remember Gallagher's remarkable 30-goal campaigns, the stark contrast is evident, as he has managed to net just 29 goals over the course of the past three seasons.

However, it's important to note that injuries have played a significant role in hindering his performance, with Gallagher unable to complete a full season since 2018-19. This injury history underscores the concerns surrounding his playing style and its impact on his durability.

Adding to the complexity of Gallagher's contract extension is the fact that it will run until he reaches the age of 35. Given his injury history and the physical toll his style of play exacts, questions arise about his ability to remain healthy and productive throughout the duration of the contract.

Gallagher's contract is a financial burden on the Montreal Canadiens

Gallagher's status as a financial burden on the Montreal Canadiens' payroll is undeniable. He currently struggles to justify his salary while playing outside of the top-6 forward group, yet he remains overpaid for a role on the bottom two lines. In light of these challenges, a contract buyout emerges as a potential solution that could alleviate the Canadiens' salary cap woes and provide flexibility for the future.

However, it's essential to consider the financial implications of such a move. A contract buyout would result in a salary impact of $2.166 million over the three years following the conclusion of his current agreement.

While this figure is not trivial, it's worth noting that the NHL salary cap is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Currently standing at $83.5 million, it could potentially reach around $95 million by 2028.

At present, the Montreal Canadiens may not urgently require the financial relief that a Gallagher contract buyout would provide. However, the landscape of the NHL can change rapidly, particularly if the team experiences a resurgence and aims to make significant acquisitions.

Every year that passes without taking action on Gallagher's contract results in a diminishing impact on the potential buyout penalty.