Montreal Canadiens rumors: $7,700,000 veteran safe from trade among goalie deadlock

Jake Allen's place as the established 33-year-old goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens has been confirmed, laying to rest previous trade rumors. Several reports confirm that Allen has received direct affirmation from the Canadiens' management, assuring him of his continued tenure with the team.

This assurance follows the team's acquisition of Casey DeSmith from the Pittsburgh Penguins last month, which initially fueled the speculations.

La Poche Bleue journalist Raphael Doucet initially gave a confirmation update on Jake Allen's future with the Habs, citing an informed source.

The Canadiens' steadfast decision to retain Allen shows their commitment to him. He currently has a 2-year, $7,700,000 contract signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

This reassurance extends not only to Allen but also to his fellow goaltender, Sam Montembeault, who received similar assurances from Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. This united front speaks to the team's dedication to maintaining stability in their goaltending lineup.

The NHL offseason is often a time of uncertainty, with rumors and speculations swirling around player movements. Jake Allen, who joined the Montreal Canadiens in 2020, found himself at the center of trade rumors after the team acquired Casey DeSmith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Many speculated that the Canadiens had several goaltending options and that Allen might be on the chopping block.

However, those rumors have now been put to rest. The Canadiens' management has made it abundantly clear that Jake Allen remains an integral part of their plans. This affirmation not only serves as a testament to Allen's skills and experience but also reflects the team's strategic vision.

The acquisitions that led to speculation around the Montreal Canadiens' goalie situation

The acquisition of Casey DeSmith had initially raised questions about the Montreal Canadiens' goaltending depth. With Carey Price sidelined indefinitely due to health reasons, it appeared that Montreal might be seeking a more youthful and cost-effective solution in the net. However, by reaffirming Allen's position, the Canadiens have sent a strong message that they value his veteran presence and proven ability.

Allen's performance during the 2020-2021 season played a pivotal role in helping the Canadiens secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. His reliability and composure under pressure made him a fan favorite and an essential component of the team's success.

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for the upcoming training camps and the start of the new season, the confirmation of Jake Allen's place in the lineup brings a sense of certainty and stability. It allows the team to focus on their on-ice preparations with a clear vision of their goaltending situation.