Montreal Canadiens rumors: Habs interested in Detroit Red Wings prospect

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in trading with the Detroit Red Wings for their young Swedish forward, Jonatan Berggren.

According to David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," the Red Wings have been involved in trade talks lately, and it appears that those trade talks might have started to finally gather pace.

One of the players that the Red Wings are interested in discussing over their trade calls is young prospect Jonatan Berggren. The 23-year-old forward is currently playing for the Grand Rapids Griffins (an affiliate of the Red Wings in the AHL).

"The #LGRW have been engaged in trade talks lately, per source. Jonatan Berggren, who was scratched in today's Grand Rapids game (that is still ongoing), is one of the players believed to be in recent discussions," Pagnotta wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

As per a report from TFP, the Canadiens and Red Wings have held trade talks recently. Notably, it is not known whether the talks were related to Jonatan Berggren, but it also does not rule out the possibility of not involving the 23-year-old Swedish forward.

Berggren was drafted 33rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 draft. He made his Red Wings' debut in the 2022-23 season and finished the campaign with 28 assists (15 goals and 13 assists) in 67 games.

Berggren is in the final year of his $2.75 million contract. This season, he has 15 points so far through five goals and 10 assists in 16 games in the AHL.

What's next for the Montreal Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens v Columbus Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens are sixth in the East Atlantic Division with 27 points from 28 games. They are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators in their recent matchup at home.

The Habs are led by captain Nick Suzuki who has scored 22 points, followed by Cole Caufield (20 points) and Mike Matheson (19 points).

The Canadiens are 5-4-1 in their last ten games and host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.