Multiple teams vote to discontinue continue NHL Draft procedure: Reports

The NHL's 32 clubs have voted overwhelmingly to decentralize the annual draft, according to a leaked memo circulated to teams on Wednesday.

"We are still in the planning/negotiation stages for the 2024 NHL Draft and will determine shortly which format we will use for the 2024 Draft," the memo reportedly stated.

This move signals a major shift in the league's long-standing traditions. The decision comes as no surprise, given the growing opposition to the status quo for several reasons, as reported by Frank Seravalli and Elliotte Friedman.

More about 32 clubs' reported decision to vote overwhelmingly to decentralize NHL Draft

One of the primary concerns that led to this groundbreaking decision was the timing of the NHL Draft, traditionally held on June 28 and June 29, closely followed by the commencement of free agency on July 1.

The proximity of these two critical events placed significant pressure on teams to make quick decisions. It often left teams with little time to thoroughly evaluate their picks and strategize for free agency.

Cost was another substantial factor contributing to the desire for change. Holding the draft in large arenas or convention centers incurred substantial expenses. Teams frequently felt that their draft plans were being discovered by competitors due to the close proximity of team tables, resulting in unintentional eavesdropping.

The league's readiness to embrace change is further reflected in its prompt response to these concerns. It has left open the possibility that the new draft format could be implemented as soon as the 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled for June.

For decades, the league conducted its annual draft events from large arenas or convention centers. The only exceptions were during the 2005 lockout year, which took place at the Westin Ottawa hotel, and the 2020 and 2021 Drafts during the pandemic, which were conducted virtually.

Despite this rich history, the league has not yet settled on a host site for the 2024 NHL Draft, prompting it to gauge the sentiments of its member clubs through a formal poll.

While the new format suggests a decentralized approach, the draft itself is still expected to maintain a party-like atmosphere for top prospects and will feature a small group of club representatives in a designated host city.

However, the shift towards decentralization will allow the league to explore innovative and unique venues to host this celebration, potentially injecting new energy and excitement into the event.