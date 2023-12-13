New twist in Washington Capitals' rumored move out of D.C. as Mayor makes major announcement

In a bid to dispel rumors surrounding the potential relocation of the Washington Capitals and Wizards, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has unveiled a monumental plan to rejuvenate the iconic Capital One Arena. The Mayor, alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, announced legislation enjoying unanimous support from the D.C. Council, earmarking an impressive $500 million for a comprehensive three-year renovation and modernization project.

Addressing concerns about the teams potentially leaving, Mayor Bowser emphasized the critical role of downtown D.C. as the economic engine of the District. She lauded Monumental Sports and Entertainment, led by Ted Leonsis, as pivotal partners in revitalizing the city post-pandemic. Bowser said (via DC News Now):

“Downtown DC is the District’s economic engine that provides revenue resources to support important programs in the city. Mr. Leonsis and Monumental Sports have been critical partners in keeping our downtown thriving, especially after the pandemic. The modernization of the Capital One Arena will be an invaluable investment for continued success and our future prosperity.”

Council Chairman Mendelson echoed the sentiment, highlighting the multifaceted benefits of the project. He said (via NBC4 Washington):

"This project will fuel jobs, help local businesses, and serve as a top-tier destination for DC residents and visitors to the region."

The legislation submitted to the Council grants the Mayor authority for a lease extension and outlines a $500 million financing commitment towards the $800 million renovation, set to commence in 2024.

City leaders have pledged a rapid review and approval process to align with the construction timeline, solidifying the Capital One Arena as a cornerstone of the Gallery Place-Chinatown district and signaling a determined effort to retain the Washington Capitals and Wizards in their home city. The initiative underscores a strategic investment aimed at catalyzing the economic resurgence of Washington, D.C.

Washington Capitals on the Rise: Can Momentum Carry Them Past the Flyers?

Following a decisive 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers, the Washington Capitals are riding high on a two-game winning streak. Presently positioned fourth in the East's Metro Division with 31 points after 25 games, the Capitals are making strides. Despite a rocky season start, captain Alex Ovechkin leads the team in scoring, boasting 16 points (five goals, 11 assists), closely trailed by Tom Wilson and John Carlson with 15 points each.

Looking ahead, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, with the puck set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET. With a 5-4-1 record in their last ten games, the Capitals aim to maintain momentum and secure another victory. As they strive to ascend in the division standings, the upcoming clash against the Flyers presents a crucial opportunity for the Capitals to solidify their competitive edge and continue their upward trajectory in the league.