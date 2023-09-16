NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin's contract extension with Sabres hits new roadblock 

Rasmus Dahlin's future with the Buffalo Sabres has taken an unexpected turn, creating a buzz of speculation in the hockey world. Andrew Peters revealed that negotiations for Dahlin's contract extension have hit a significant roadblock.

The issue is centered around the length of the deal. Dahlin, a talented defenseman who has been a key figure for the Sabres, is reportedly pushing for a five-year contract extension. The Sabres are steadfastly standing their ground, offering an extension that spans eight years.

This divergence in contract duration has caused frustration for Dahlin, who is eager to secure his future with the team.

Peters shared this inside information, stating:

"Apparently Rasmus Dahlin wants a 5yr deal, and Sabres holding strong at 8. He's not happy it's not done. So I've been told."

This comes as a surprise, as earlier reports suggested a deal had essentially been reached, with an annual salary of $10.5 million. However, the official announcement was still pending.

Rasmus Dahlin and Sabres have their reasons for their respective stances

The current impasse raises questions about whether this disagreement in contract length will disrupt the negotiations entirely. Does it represent a minor hiccup that can be overcome before the start of the season, or will it drag on?

Some argue that $10.5 million per season is a substantial commitment, especially for a five-year contract. They contend that Dahlin should consider the long-term security and stability that an eight-year deal offers, given the unpredictability of the salary cap landscape.

On the other side, a shorter contract could be a mutually beneficial compromise for both Dahlin and the Sabres. They believe that a five-year extension allows the team to secure Dahlin's services for a reasonable duration.

Also, it gives the player the opportunity to reevaluate his contract when he reaches unrestricted free-agent status in the summer of 2025. This strategic move could potentially lead to a more lucrative deal down the line.

As the negotiations continue, the hockey world is closely monitoring the outcome, recognizing that the decision will have far-reaching implications for both Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres. The contract's final terms will not only impact the team's immediate future but also shape Dahlin's career trajectory.