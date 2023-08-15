NHL 24 Rumors: Pre-order details, release date, and more revealed

Hockey enthusiasts are eagerly gearing up for the much-anticipated NHL 24, the latest iteration of EA Sports' ice hockey franchise.

While official confirmation is pending, fans are buzzing with excitement as they prepare for the next chapter in virtual hockey.

Release date prediction

With a history of releases on the second Friday of October, all signs point to NHL 24 hitting the gaming scene on Friday, October 13. While we await the official announcement, this projected date has fans anxiously counting down the days.

Early Access: A sneak peek for die-hard fans

Hockey fans, prepare for early access to NHL 24's X-Factor Edition (Xbox, PlayStation) potentially on October 10. Standard Editions (Xbox Series X|S, PS5 / Xbox One, PS4) is expected to drop on October 14.

EA Play members can enjoy a 10-hour trial starting October 11. Get your HUT Pre-order rewards on October 14. These dates are from last year and we predict it will happen around the same dates for NHL 24.

NHL 24 cover star: Cale Makar takes center stage

The spotlight falls on Cale Makar, a rising star, Stanley Cup champion, and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, who has been chosen as the face of NHL 24. At just 24 years old, Makar's presence on the cover embodies the game's dynamic spirit and represents the promising future of the NHL.

Platforms and possibilities: Where to play

It is poised to continue its tradition of gracing both current-gen and next-gen consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While PC and Nintendo Switch availability remains uncertain due to historical trends, the game's potential to expand across platforms keeps fans intrigued.

The pre-order experience: Choose your edition

Fans can expect a choice between Standard and X-Factor Editions for the game, each offering unique pre-order rewards. The X-Factor Edition stands out with offerings like NHL Points, dual entitlement, and coveted early access privileges.

Sneak peek via EA Play trial

Subscribers of EA Play, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, can look forward to a limited 10-hour trial. This exclusive glimpse into the game's features and gameplay is set to coincide with the early access launch, granting players a head start on the ice.

Awaiting the first trailer: August brings excitement

As the anticipation continues to build, fans eagerly await the release of the game's first trailer, expected to drop in August. The trailer promises to provide a thrilling preview of the gameplay, features, and innovations that await virtual hockey enthusiasts.

While details about the game remain shrouded in secrecy, the unveiling of the cover star and these exciting rumors fuel the excitement within the hockey gaming community. As October inches closer, fans prepare to don their virtual jerseys, lace up their digital skates, and experience the adrenaline-pumping action that NHL 24 is poised to deliver.