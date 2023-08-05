NHL analyst provides unique solution to Erik Karlsson-Sharks contract deadlock

The NHL off-season has been rife with rumors and one player at the center of it all is San Jose Sharks defenseman, Erik Karlsson. The 2023 Norris Trophy winner's future with the Sharks has been uncertain, with potential trade talks surfacing during the summer. However, a resolution has yet to materialize, leaving many to wonder about the next steps for Karlsson and the Sharks.

Teams such as the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest in Erik Karlsson. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken have been in discussions as well, albeit with less intensity. The Sharks seem hesitant to retain as much of Karlsson's contract as other teams want, while potential trade partners are cautious about giving up too much for the star defenseman.

With the off-season is coming to a close, the trade chatter has slowed down, leading to various speculations about Erik Karlsson's future. One intriguing idea has emerged as a potential solution to the deadlock: could Karlsson and the Sharks mutually agree to terminate his contract? This would make Karlsson an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to choose his next destination.

On the surface, this idea might seem far-fetched, as Karlsson has four years remaining on his contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $11.5 million. Walking away from such a lucrative deal may seem improbable for any player. However, there are nuances to consider.

Karlsson's contract is front-loaded, meaning he has already received a significant portion of the actual cash in the first four years. The amount owed for the remaining years is less than the total contract value. Consequently, there is a hypothetical scenario where Karlsson and the Sharks agree to terminate the existing contract, and he signs a new deal with a lower AAV.

While this idea may have some plausibility, player agents and former front-office executives acknowledge that it is unlikely to materialize. Terminating a significant contract in favor of free agency could set a precedent that the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) might not favor. It would be a decision with significant implications for the league and future contract negotiations.

Doubts surrounding this possibility for Erik Karlsson

Moreover, the question arises: how many teams would be willing to take on a $9.75 million AAV contract with a 33-year-old defenseman for four more years? It only takes one team, but such a deal would require significant cap space and may be a challenge for many teams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been mentioned as a potential destination for Erik Karlsson. They might consider taking him on at a reduced AAV if the Sharks retain a portion of the contract. However, they would need to clear substantial cap space to accommodate the trade.