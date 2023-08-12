In the high-stakes world of the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins' quest for seasoned forward Tomas Tatar might have hit an unexpected roadblock.

NHL insider Dan Kingerski, known for his astute analysis of player movements and team dynamics, has sounded a major blow to the Penguins' pursuit of Tatar. In a recent tweet, he laid out some facts, which indeed hold true.

Kingerski's tweet, laden with a blend of skepticism and cautious optimism, reads:

"I guess I could have a massive egg on my face if Dubas the Magnificent pulls another rabbit out of his hat and signs Tomas Tatar ... but unless Tatar takes 900k, Dubas would need to make another big trade."

He further emphasized the financial constraints facing the Penguins, noting:

"Since Pens have 220k cap space, they'd need Tatar at 900k & waive one of the vets. OK. But Tatar going to take so little $$? Doubtful."

Kingerski's tweet

At the heart of this situation lies the Penguins' delicate salary cap position. With only a mere 220k cap space available, the prospect of signing Tatar at the reported 900k seems like a financial tightrope walk. It could unravel even the best-laid plans.

Kingerski's apprehension resonates with the challenges the Penguins face as they attempt to bolster their roster without jeopardizing their existing core.

The Penguins' roster structure adds another layer of complexity to this puzzle. With their top six forwards and top four defensemen seemingly secured, the question becomes: where could the necessary cap space come from?

While most players in the lineup make around 1 million or less, except Jeff Carter who commands a more substantial salary.

Why are the Penguins looking to sign Tomas Tatar?

Tomas Tatar's status as an unrestricted free agent has made him a tantalizing option for the Penguins. His goal-scoring prowess and wealth of experience could potentially plug the void left by the absence of forward Jake Guentzel, who is set to miss the beginning of the upcoming season.

Guentzel's unavailability has left the Penguins with a gap in their forward lineup, accentuating the urgency to secure a reliable replacement. Tatar's rumored interest in the Penguins adds an air of anticipation to this unfolding narrative.

As the NHL offseason continues to unfold, the fate of Tomas Tatar's potential union with the Pittsburgh Penguins hangs in the balance. Will the Penguins be able to maneuver their financial constraints and entice Tatar with a deal that aligns with their cap space?