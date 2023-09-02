NHL Rumors: $22,050,000 Vancouver Canucks star perfect trade candidate for Golden Knights' UFAs exchange

Rumors suggest that Elias Pettersson, the Vancouver Canucks' star player, could be the perfect trade candidate for the Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming unrestricted free agents exchange.

Pettersson, a burgeoning talent, inked a substantial three-year, $22,050,000 contract with the Vancouver Canucks on October 1, 2021. The 24-year-old Swedish sensation has been nothing short of outstanding, with a breakout season that saw him tally an impressive 102 points in 80 games, following a 68-point campaign.

The Golden Knights find themselves in a bit of a conundrum with two key UFAs on the horizon: Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson. Both are set to enter the open market after the 2023-24 season and while contract extensions are on the table, it might not be easy to get it done.

Marchessault, a Conn Smythe winner in the final year of his six-year, $30 million contract, could command offers in the three-year, $20 million range. Stephenson, performing well beyond his contract's value, might seek a four-year deal worth $20 million.

Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now questioned allocating nearly $27 million of salary cap space to four forwards (all aged 30 or above) in a recent article. Instead, he thinks Elias Pettersson would be a wiser investment:

"The Golden Knights have their first three round’s worth of draft picks for 2024, 2025, and 2026. A package of draft picks and prospects could possibly get a deal done for Pettersson.

"The Canucks are stuck in the murky waters of rebuilding or competing for a low playoff seed in the Western Conference. There is a chance that the Canucks decide to start from scratch.

"The Golden Knights once gave up a first, second, and third-round pick for Tomas Tatar. If the Canucks are willing to trade Pettersson, it is a safe bet the Golden Knights will pursue the shiny-new toy."

With just one playoff appearance in his five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old RFA might be looking to ply his trade elsewhere, preferably with a contender.

Given his remarkable performance, especially the 102-point season, his next contract won't come cheap and could easily exceed $10 million.

The Golden Knights's salary cap situation might favor Vancouver Canucks trade

The pitch for the Golden Knights is compelling. The salary cap is projected to increase by $4.2 million in the 2024-25 season and $4.5 million in the following season.

Marchessault and Stephenson's combined cap hit of $8.75 million in 2023-24 would elevate to $11.5 million in 2024-25, accounting for $2.75 million of the cap increase.

With their stockpile of draft picks and prospects, the Golden Knights have assets they can offer in exchange for Pettersson. The Canucks, facing the crossroads of rebuilding or contending for a low playoff seed, might decide to hit the reset button.

Remember, the Golden Knights have a history of pursuing marquee players, as evidenced by their past acquisition of Tomas Tatar. If the Vancouver Canucks are willing to part ways with Pettersson, Vegas could well be the frontrunner for this trade.