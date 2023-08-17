NHL Rumors: 3 teams in the hunt for Patrick Kane 

Patrick Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, recently underwent hip surgery. As a result, he may be unable to be back in action for approximately four to six months.

Currently a free agent, Kane has not signed with any team primarily due to his ongoing recovery from surgery. However, three teams are rumored to be interested in Kane's services.

The previous season, Patrick Kane embarked on a new chapter in his career by leaving behind his longstanding association with the Chicago Blackhawks and venturing into a new place with the Cup-contending team, the New York Rangers.

However, his time with the Blue Shirts was not without its challenges. Adaptation to a new different playing style, and building chemistry with new teammates posted hurdles for Kane leading to some moments where the results were not favorable at times.

Nevertheless, despite the ups and downs experienced during his tenure with the Rangers, the possibility of returning to the vibrant city of New York is not over.

3 teams have been linked as potential destinations for Patrick Kane

As Patrick Kane recovers from his hip surgery, he will undoubtedly consider his alternatives, keeping an eye out for the teams that have a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

As per reports, Kane's likely destinations include the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, and Edmonton Oilers. Elsewhere, the Florida Panthers are also in the mix.

Kane to the Oilers rumors have not surfaced for the first time. According to reports, he is believed to have the Oilers on his shortlist this season for when he recovers and returns to the NHL.

A strong case for Kane to join the Oilers

One thing is worth noting, Kane wants to join a Cup-contending club, and the Edmonton Oilers have arguably the best chance of winning the Cup of all the teams linked to Kane. With Duncan Keith at the Oilers' front office, the possibility of this move happening only grows stronger.

While his time with the Rangers might have its rough patches, it is essential to remember the numerous occasions where Kane's transcendental abilities bravely defied expectations and delivered moments of sheer brilliance.

His playmaking abilities and glimpses into his skillset serve as a reminder of the immense potential and value he could bring to any team looking to solidify their chances of raising the coveted Stanley Cup.

As fans patiently await Patrick Kane's decision, one thing is undeniable: the hockey world stands ready and eager to welcome him back onto the grand stage of the NHL.