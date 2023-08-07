NHL Rumors: Alex Galchenyuk inching closer to move back to Russia days after hit-and-run incident

Former NHL forward Alex Galchenyuk appears to be heading back to Russia to continue his professional hockey career. Following a tumultuous period in North America, Galchenyuk's departure from the Players Assistance rehab program further hints at a major decision on the horizon.

The troubled winger recently made headlines after being involved in a hit-and-run incident, adding to his list of off-ice troubles. As authorities investigate the matter, Galchenyuk's future in the NHL seems uncertain.

However, recent reports suggest that the 29-year-old is set to sign with Spartak Moscow, a prominent club in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The move marks a return to his roots, as Galchenyuk was born in the United States but holds dual Russian-American citizenship.

A move to the KHL could provide Galchenyuk with a fresh start, away from the intense media scrutiny that has surrounded him throughout his career. It may also offer him the opportunity to re-establish himself as a key player on the international stage.

While Galchenyuk's departure from the Players Assistance program raises concerns about his well-being, it also indicates his determination to move forward and rebuild his career. Spartak Moscow's reported interest suggests that the talented forward still holds appeal for teams seeking offensive firepower.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, one thing remains clear — Alex Galchenyuk's journey in professional hockey is far from over. Whether he finds success and stability in Russia or faces new challenges, his story is one that continues to captivate the hockey world.

Alex Galchenyuk faced contract termination after allegedly threatening police officers in hit-and-run incident

Alex Galchenyuk faced serious repercussions after reportedly threatening police officers during a hit-and-run arrest on July 9. The 29-year-old allegedly made death threats against the officers and their families, as well as using a racial slur multiple times. Galchenyuk claimed connections to Moscow, as he spent much of his youth in Russia.

Following the incident, the Arizona Coyotes terminated his contract just days after signing him for a third stint with the team. The Coyotes released a statement condemning his behavior and swiftly began the process of terminating his contract with the NHL's cooperation.

Galchenyuk's tumultuous year saw him primarily playing for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles during the 2022-23 season, with just 11 games played for the Colorado Avalanche.

The situation has raised serious concerns about Galchenyuk's well-being and behavior. The NHL and authorities are closely monitoring the case.