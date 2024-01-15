NHL Rumors: Analyst floats idea of Leon Draisaitl deciding against signing long-term extension with Edmonton Oilers

Analyst Tyler Yarenchuk of the Oilersnation recently floated the idea of Draisaitl deciding against signing a long-term extension with the Oilers.

Due to the fact that Connor McDavid is great, sometimes it gets unoticed just how good of a player Leon Draisaitl has been for the Edmonton Oilers.

Ever since Draisaitl signed a eight-year deal with the Oilers back in 2017, he's been only second to McDavid in scoring up until now and notably has also won a Hart Memorial Trophy during that span.

With William Nylander recently signing an eight-year, $92 million contract with an $11.5 million AAV, it has lifted expectations for Oilers star Leon Draisaitl's contract.

The impact of Nylander's deal on Draisaitl's contract negotiations showcases how the financial landscape for superstars in the NHL is escalating.

Some projections suggest that Draisaitl's next contract could have negotiations starting with $12.5 million per season, and with the salary cap increasing next season, some projections suggest it could potentially reach the $13–14 million mark.

According to Yarenchuk, that instead of signing a long seven to eight-year deal with the the club, it might make more sense for the forward to explore other options:

"If you're talking about Leon Draisaitl, even from the perspective of him maximizing his earnings over the course of his career, let's say he signs that he's 29. When he's a UFA, let's say he signs an eight-year deal, then okay, you're 29 to 37. Even if you sign another contract after that, what's it going to be worth? Not that much."

"So if you know in your career, you're going to sign two more contracts—a long-term deal at some point and a short-term deal. Why not make the short-term deal in the heart and prime of your career when you're going to be making a ton of money?"

Yarenchuk added:

"And then, when you're 32 and you're a UFA again, teams are still going to want to sign you. Teams are still going to want to make you one of the highest-paid players in the league.

"There's going to be okay, giving you a seven- or eight-year deal because of what you'll give them in the first four. If you want to go from the perspective of maximizing your earnings, signing the three-year deal right now with Edmonton actually makes a lot of sense"

Leon Draisaitl's eight-year, $68 million ($8.5 million AAV) deal with the Oilers expires following the end of the upcoming season. He will hit free agency at the age of 29.

How has Leon Draisaitl fared for the Edmonton Oilers this season?

Leon Draisaitl was drafted third overall by the Oilers in the 2014 NHL draft. He made his debut in the 2014-15 season and has been with the single franchise ever since.

The 28-year-old German forward is into his 10th season with the Oilers. This season, Draisaitl has notched up 45 points through 20 goals and 25 assists in 39 games, making him the second-leading scorer after Connor McDavid (57).

Overall, Draisaitl, in his decade-long career, has garnered 789 points through 326 goals and 463 assists in 677 games, which includes four 100-point campaigns.