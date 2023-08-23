NHL Rumors: Analyst names his ideal landing spot for $37,000,000 All-Star goaltender

On July 12, 2018, Connor Hellebuyck confirmed his long-term presence in the Winnipeg Jets team by signing a substantial 6-year, $37,000,000 NHL contract. As one of the league's standout goaltenders, Hellebuyck's performance has earned him recognition as an NHL All-Star in his own right.

However, recent rumors and speculations have prompted analysts to ponder the ideal landing spot for the goaltending sensation. NHL analyst, Mike Rupp, delves into the swirling rumors and conjectures, attempting to discern where Hellebuyck's future might lie.

Mike Rupp said,

"This is the catchy part with Connor Hellebuyck because I think that he can demand and we've heard those rumors out there about that $9 million range. I don't, kind of hesitate especially what's been going on and the goal the market the last few years."

While numerous goaltenders have been inspired by Vegas' success, Rupp emphasizes that Hellebuyck's performance speaks for itself.

Mike Rupp said,

"And I get a lot of goalies that are looking at what Vegas did. But you can't argue what Connor Hellebuyck has done. He has been up there with Vasilevsky as one of the best goalies in the NHL for the past five years. He wants to go win a cup"

Amidst the swirl of conjectures, Rupp takes a calculated stance on Hellebuyck's potential destination.

Mike Rupp said,

"I mean, he's been very very good. His numbers have been world class as far as goaltending and again I don't know if New Jersey would have the appetite at that rate for that type of an extension for Connor Hellebuyck And maybe that changes the asking price or what Winnipeg can get because you're obviously if you can get the player and an extension out of that then Winnipeg is gonna get more out of the deal."

Rupp explains Hellebuyck and the Devils' current situation.

Mike Rupp said,

"I mean, the Devils they've got Alexander Holtz, they've got a former first-round pick. They've got players and pieces. Yeah, I just think that opportunities like this only come around once in a while and this Devils team just like last year when they went and got Timo Meyer, they're a contender."

He added,

"If we can say Devil's advantage, this team might win a Stanley Cup so I think they go get Connor Hellebuyck."

NHL analyst Mike Rupp addresses more on Connor Hellebuyck's future

The NHL analyst underscores the psychological component in a player's decision-making process.

Mike Rupp said,

"That's all part of it too, that the psyche of a player and I'm not trying to get into the mind of Connor Hellebuyck. And you know, he and all players deserve their own right to make a decision. But let's just say Connor Hellebuyck would go to New Jersey on an expiring contract and go on a long run. Maybe they win the cup, go to the cup, go to Eastern Conference Finals."

This, in turn, might influence contract negotiations and the length of the deal a player might consider.

Mike Rupp said,

"If you're the Devils, yeah, he wants to get paid but also he wants to end his career playing competitive hockey. And maybe that even brings that number down a little bit. Maybe sign more of a short-term deal with it. ... It looks like you're gonna win consistently. You'll move heaven and earth to stay there. We'll see if he does."

While New Jersey emerges as an intriguing option, it's clear that the intricacies of negotiations, team dynamics, and personal aspirations will play a pivotal role.