NHL Rumors: Analysts believes Maple Leafs could send Ilya Samsonov to AHL

In the latest buzz circulating the NHL rumor mill, analysts are contemplating the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs sending goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the American Hockey League. The discussion unfolded during a recent segment of TSN's "SC with Jay Onrait," featuring insights from former NHL defenseman Frank Corrado.

Corrado expressed concerns about Samsonov's performance, noting that the Russian netminder has fallen short despite numerous opportunities to reclaim the starting goaltender position.

"Yeah, I don't know what you can say to the guy that probably hasn't already been said, and this is where his season is at now," Frank Corrado said. "They've given him every opportunity to get the net back. He hasn't really taken that opportunity and run with it.

"He hasn't come close to that and everyone around him is going to do everything they possibly can to put him in a position to do well. All that has failed now. So now you're at the point, Jay (Jay Onrait), where you cannot put him in the net anymore."

According to Corrado, the situation has reached a critical point where Ilya Samsonov might benefit from a stint in the AHL to rediscover his game, similar to the path taken by Jack Campbell of the Edmonton Oilers.

"Flat out cannot put him in the net, and he needs to find his game for his own sake, for the team's sake," Frank Corrado said. "But he can't do that at the NHL level. Like the NHL. It's too hard, it's too unforgiving.

"We're at a situation with Samsonov (Ilya Samsonov) where he probably needs to go play in the American Hockey League, just like Jack Campbell. It's very similar."

Corrado's remarks on Ilya Samsonov's statistics

The statistics further highlight Ilya Samsonov's struggles, with a notable increase in goals against (3.79), a considerable number of shots faced (356) and a save percentage of .871. Corrado said that not only is Samsonov failing to give his team a chance to win, but he is also increasing the likelihood of losses.

"His numbers indicate that he's not ready to be at the NHL level right now, and it's a significant fall off from where he was last year," Frank Corrado said. "But the bottom line is not only does he not give his team a chance to win, he makes it more than likely that his team is going to lose when he's in the net."

Samsonov began his NHL career with the Washington Capitals and experienced initial success but has encountered difficulties recently. As the Maple Leafs weigh their options, the fate of Samsonov remains uncertain.