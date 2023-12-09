NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes in pursuit of $13,000,000 Edmonton Oilers defenseman

In a strategic move to fortify their defensive lineup, the Arizona Coyotes have set their sights on defenseman Cody Ceci of the Edmonton Oilers, reports Rob Ellis of NHL Trade Rumor.com.

The potential acquisition comes as the Coyotes aim to address their immediate defensive needs. Ceci's performances this season position him as a cost-effective and reliable solution.

In 23 games, Ceci has showcased his prowess at both ends of the ice, contributing six assists and boasting a commendable +6 plus-minus rating. His well-rounded skills make him an enticing prospect for the Coyotes, who are keen on strengthening their defensive capabilities.

Notably, Ceci's potential move aligns seamlessly with the financial considerations of Arizona. With a substantial number of draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NHL draft, the Coyotes have the resources to engage in fruitful negotiations. This maneuver could enhance their defensive capabilities and maintain fiscal prudence.

On the flip side, the Edmonton Oilers could benefit from shedding Ceci's $3 million salary cap space. This financial relief could provide them with the flexibility to explore and pursue improvements in other areas of their roster.

Ceci, a seasoned veteran with 11 years of NHL experience, brings a wealth of expertise. Having been a first-round pick (15th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Ceci has accumulated 43 goals and 192 points across 730 games in his illustrious career.

As the trade talks unfold, the Coyotes' pursuit of the $13 million Oilers defenseman promises to be a captivating storyline in the ongoing NHL season.

Edmonton Oilers extend winning streak with dynamic offensive display

The Edmonton Oilers continued their dominant form, securing a sixth straight victory with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard stole the spotlight with two goals, contributing three points, a feat only achieved by Oilers legend Paul Coffey among defensemen in a 10-game point streak.

The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl tallied a goal and an assist apiece. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played a pivotal role with an impressive four assists. The game showcased the Oilers' offensive prowess, with McDavid amassing an outstanding 21 points in his last eight games.

As the Edmonton Oilers' winning streak continues, their stellar performances, particularly from Bouchard and the dynamic McDavid-Draisaitl duo, are propelling them to new heights in the NHL.