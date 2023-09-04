NHL Rumors: Bruins could make major push for $49,000,000 star ahead of training camp

One player who has been at the center of NHL trade rumors all summer long is Mark Scheifele, the talented forward for the Winnipeg Jets.

Scheifele has been linked to the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, but as of now, nothing has materialized. However, with the Bruins in real need of a star center, a potential trade involving Scheifele may be on the horizon.

According to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press, the return of NHL general managers from their offseason vacations could trigger a flurry of trade activity in the coming weeks. McIntyre sees Mark Scheifele as a perfect fit for the Boston Bruins and suggests that Bruins GM Don Sweeney should reach out to Winnipeg's Kevin Cheveldayoff with an enticing offer.

The rumored trade proposal on the table involves the Bruins offering Jake DeBrusk and a first-round draft pick in exchange for Scheifele. It would be a bold move for the Bruins, who are in search of a top-tier center to bolster their lineup.

Scheifele, who signed an eight-year, $49 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, carries a substantial salary, averaging $6.125 million annually.

NHL insider suggests possibility of Tyler Bertuzzi's prolonged tenure with the Maple Leafs

The rumor mill is abuzz following comments from Elliotte Friedman, a highly regarded NHL insider, regarding the potential for Tyler Bertuzzi to extend his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During a recent interview on SN590, Friedman indicated that both the team and the player had expressed interest in a longer contract. However, there were certain constraints that prevented an immediate agreement.

This has left fans and analysts speculating about the future of the talented forward with the Maple Leafs.

While specific details remain secret, it is evident that there is a shared interest in extending the partnership between the player and the team.