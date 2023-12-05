NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames take U-turn on Chris Tanev's trade

According to recent NHL trade rumors, the Calgary Flames have thrown a curveball into the mix by reportedly considering a U-turn on the potential trade of veteran defenseman Chris Tanev.

This unexpected development comes in the wake of a recent trade that saw the Flames part ways with defenseman Nikita Zadorov. According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the status of Tanev, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), might still be uncertain, with speculation suggesting that the Flames could make a last-minute effort to keep him.

Elliotte Friedman, known for his insightful commentary on the NHL, shared some intriguing insights on the 32 Thoughts podcast regarding Chris Tanev's future with the Calgary Flames. Friedman revealed that he had received conflicting information about the Flames' intentions with Tanev.

Elliotte Friedman said:

"I had a couple of people who think that Calgary makes another run to sign him, now I don't know what the likely hood of that is or isn't, but I did have a couple of who think that Calgary will try and keep him, so we'll see how that all plays out"

Expand Tweet

Some sources suggested that Calgary might make a renewed effort to sign the 32-year-old defenseman, while others remained skeptical about the likelihood of such a move. The uncertainty surrounding Tanev's future adds an element of suspense to the ongoing NHL trade discussions.

A detailed look at Chris Tanev's situation

Chris Tanev has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensemen on the trade market this season. Daily Faceoff's trade board even ranked him as the No. 1 defenseman available. Tanev is currently playing on an expiring deal with a $4.5 million average annual value (AAV), making him an attractive target for teams in need of defensive reinforcements.

However, fitting Tanev into the salary cap structure poses a challenge for potential suitors, which may explain why the Flames are contemplating the possibility of retaining him.

The decision to pursue Tanev might be rooted in his exceptional defensive skills, which have made him a standout player in the league. Tanev's commitment to defense was recently highlighted in a viral video where he fearlessly blocked a shot with his face, although it was something he should've avoided.

Expand Tweet

The right-shot defenseman has consistently ranked among the NHL's top 10 in blocked shots over the past few seasons, and his performance this year suggests he is on pace to maintain that level of excellence.

The Flames' defensive lineup faces uncertainty with the impending free agency of both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. While Hanifin's negotiations hit a snag as the team faced a challenging stretch.