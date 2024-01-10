NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid's $12.5 million contract may play second fiddle to Elias Pettersson's upcoming deal with Vancouver Canucks

With the Maple Leafs signing forward William Nylander to a long-term contract on Monday, the focus now shifts to the Canucks for pending restricted free agent Elias Pettersson, with many speculating that he could be the next on the line to get a massive pay role.

As per a report from TSN, Petterson's agent, J.P. Barry, has mentioned that the contract negotiation process has begun. However, he also added that Pettersson will have the final say in how involved he wants to be in the negotiations, especially considering the team's impressive season.

On SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, TSN hockey analyst Martin Biron discussed the William Nylander deal and what impact it could have on RFA Pettersson.

There's a lot of anticipation around Pettersson's deal and how it will compare to other big contracts in the league. Biron suggested that Pettersson's upcoming contract could potentially overshadow Connor McDavid's $12.5 million contract, the biggest deal the RFA got in the league:

"It's hard to compare UFC and RFAs. I feel like there's more leverage when you're a restricted free agent like Elias Pettersson is right now. But he's a couple of years younger, so for that alone, I think he should deserve a little bit more money because their stats are very similar right now. Pettersson is elite in the National Hockey League, and he's proven it last season."

Biron added:

"Now I thought maybe Pettersson would be around 11 to 11 and a half million dollars, you know, on the AAV. I talked to a few experts around the NHL today, and they're telling me, I think the Vancouver Canucks would want to do it at 12 million right now, because the more he goes, maybe that goes to 12 and a half. I'm thinking, listen, the record for an RFA was Connor McDavid at 12 and a half million."

"Petterson can get more than what Connor McDavid got as an RFA, but maybe it's 12 because of the fact he's a couple of years younger, and he's already had a season of over 100 points in the National Hockey League compared to the Nylander, who never even broken ninty."

Elias Pettersson is in the final year of the $22,050,000 contract signed with the Canucks in 2021. He earns $7.35 million per season and will become a restricted free agent this summer.

How has Elias Pettersson fared for the Canucks this season?

Pettersson has been in fine form for the Canucks this season. The 25-year-old Swedish forward has notched up 53 points through 20 goals and 33 assists in 41 games, making him the club's second-leading scorer after J.T. Miller (55 points).

Pettersson was drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft. He's in his sixth year with the club. Overall, Elias Pettersson has notched up 375 career points through 155 goals and 220 assists.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are second in the league standings with 57 points (27-11-3) in 41 games.