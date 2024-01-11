NHL Rumors: Could Linus Ullmark injury prompt Boston Bruins to jump into trade market? League executive delivers his verdict

Boston Bruins starting goalie Linus Ullmark remains day-to-day due to an injury he picked up during the side's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona. Going by recent reports, the injury is likely to see the 30-year-old netminder miss his team's game against the Vegas Golden Knights as well.

This has led many to wondering about the true extent of Ullmark's injury. If the goaltender is out for a while, could it prompt the Boston Bruins to dabble in the trade market?

Boston Hockey Now reached out to an NHL executive to get his opinion on how the Bruins could potentially end up dealing with the scenario if Ullmark is out for long,

“Depends first and foremost on the prognosis for Ullmark obviously, but also how much faith he (Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney) has in an unproven kid.”

The player being referred to here is Brandon Bussi, who the team recalled from the AHL Providence. The anonymous executive continued,

“Does he have enough faith in Bussi that if Swayman was to get injured in the playoffs, Bussi could get the job done? I don’t know the answer.”

As the Bruins wait on Ullmark's prognosis, the executive believes they could end up not testing the waters to allow the 25-year-old AHL star a chance to prove himself at the highest level,

“I don’t think they go into panic mode just yet. They’ll likely give this kid a chance to see where he’s at and go from there if need be.”

Boston Bruins look to address slump amid pressure from Panthers

The Boston Bruins currently sit pretty on top of the Atlantic Division with 56 points. The Florida Panthers, though, are breathing down their neck thanks to their eight-game winning streak, the last of which came against the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins, on the other hand, have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes. But getting back to winning ways won't be as easy as imagined.

Taking on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, in their own backyard, the Bruins will have their work cut out at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.