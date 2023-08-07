NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers close to re-signing Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers have been busy settling contracts with their restricted free agents (RFAs). The latest buzz is that the team is close to re-signing breakout defenseman Evan Bouchard.

With the recent resolution of Ryan McLeod's contract, the Oilers now have clarity on their cap constraints, giving them the opportunity to lock in a new deal with Bouchard. According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the talented defenseman's contract is expected to drop soon.

Before reaching an agreement with Bouchard, the Oilers had to wait to see what McLeod's contract would entail for the coming season. After settling at $2.1 million AAV over two years, the team gained a better understanding of their financial flexibility to secure a deal with Bouchard.

Evan Bouchard emerged as a key player for the Edmonton Oilers, especially after being paired with trade deadline acquisition Matthias Ekholm. In the playoffs, the young defenseman showcased his skills and was instrumental in quarterbacking the power play. In just 12 games, Bouchard registered an impressive 17 points, with 13 assists.

Although Bouchard was deserving of a bigger extension, his status as a non-arbitration-eligible player, coupled with the Oilers' cap constraints, meant he had limited negotiating power. As a result, the most likely landing spot for the talented defenseman appears to be a two-year bridge deal in the range of $4 million AAV, as suggested by Friedman.

A notable factor in the contract negotiations is Jeff Jackson, the newly appointed Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations. Interestingly, Jackson was previously Evan Bouchard's agent, adding an intriguing dynamic to the discussions.

With everything seemingly falling into place, an announcement regarding Evan Bouchard's new deal should be imminent. Oilers fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the defenseman's continued presence on the team, knowing that his contribution on the ice will be invaluable in the coming seasons.

Edmonton Oilers can count on defenceman Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard's NHL career consists of 184 games, where he has recorded 23 goals, 66 assists, and a total of 89 points. As a skilled and versatile defenseman, Bouchard's offensive power is commendable.

It marks him as a valuable defenceman capable of helping the Edmonton Oilers in dire situations, leading in offense, and making significant plays. All this while handling the defense properly. He has a plus-minus rating of 9 which means that he was on the ice when his team scored an even-strength or shorthanded goal.