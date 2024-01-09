NHL Rumors: Elias Lindholm's trade package hypothesized by Calgary Flames insider

With the NHL rumors swirling around about forward Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames insider John Mackenzie has come up with a hypothetical scenario for what the trade package could look like.

As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, Lindholm is one of the biggest names in the trade market to watch out for. As per the insider, when it comes to potential trades involving Elias Lindholm, the asking price can vary depending on various factors.

If Lindholm's contract can be extended, the Flames may ask for a first-round pick and a lesser prospect or a higher-quality prospect with a lower draft pick. Moreover, the specific combination would also depend on the negotiations and the team's long-term plans.

"I think it’s more likely that the Flames get a first-round pick and a lesser prospect, or a higher-quality prospect and a lower draft pick. Of course, the asking price changes depending on if Lindholm’s contract can be extended."

The Colorado Avalanche, meanwhile, are one of the teams linked to Lindholm, and the Avs are also expected to be among the most active teams in the market.

What makes the Avs' interest in the Flames' defenseman justified is their need for an upgrade at the center spot of the second line, and Lindholm is the sort of player who can be a massive upgrade for the club.

As for the assets, the Avalanche makes perfect sense as they have a first-round pick in 2024 and young defenseman Bowen Byram, who can be used in a trade package for Elias Lindholm.

As the trade deadline approaches, there will be more rumors and speculations swirling within the hockey community. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether Lindholm will remain with the Alberta-based franchise or seek a new opportunity.

Elias Lindholm is in the final year of the $29 million contract signed with the Flames in 2018. He'll be a unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

How has Elias Lindholm fared for the Calgary Flames this season?

Calgary Flames v Washington Capitals

Lindholm has been in decent form for the Flames this season. He's notched up 25 points through eight goals and 17 assists in 40 games. The Flames are sixth in the Pacific Division of the West with 39 points after 40 games.

The 29-year-old forward was drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 draft. After playing for six years with the Hurricanes, he joined the Flames in the 2018-19 season and has remained with them since then.

Overall, Elias Lindholm has garnered 538 points through 211 goals and 327 assists in his 11-year NHL career.