NHL rumors: Flames' Elias Lindholm linked to intriguing Cup contender in the Pacific Division

Amidst the whirlwind of the­ NHL trade deadline, the­ focus has shifted to Elias Lindholm, a seasoned ce­nter for the Calgary Flames. As he­ faces pending unrestricte­d free agency, Lindholm's name­ has sparked intense trade­ discussions with the Vancouver Canucks standing out as strong contende­rs for his services.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared his insights on the Jeff Marek Show, advocating for the Canucks to go "all in" this season and seriously consider acquiring Lindholm.

Friedman highlighted the existing relationship between the two teams, having already completed a deal earlier in the season that brought pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver. He said(h/t NHL Trade Rumors):

"The reason I mention Lindholm, number one—Vancouver and Calgary have (already) done a deal this year, and I do think that teams gain a comfort level doing deals with each other. Number two—he's a good player who a lot of (top) teams are looking at... It just makes sense to me. "

With the Canucks now holding the No. 1 seed in the entire NHL and leading the Pacific Division standings, Friedman argued that the opportunity to bolster the roster cannot be overlooked.

"If I'm the Canucks, I'm going for it... You never know when you're gonna have a good team and have a shot," he asserted.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has already expressed the team's interest in adding another top-six forward, making Elias Lindholm a fitting candidate. As the trade deadline approaches on March 8, the speculation continues to grow, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether Lindholm will join the Canucks in their quest for playoff success.

Analyzing Elias Lindholm's Trade Potential

As trade speculation swirls around Elias Lindholm, his potential departure after six seasons could reshape the team dynamics. Lindholm's 2021-22 season showcased him as a top two-way forward, earning him a Selke Trophy runner-up. However, the current season has seen a dip in his overall impact, particularly offensively.

In the 2021-22 season, Lindholm recorded an impressive 82 points in 82 games. Lindholm's 2021-22 success, when he scored 42 goals with 66.1% of his shot attempts from the slot, contrasts sharply with this season's eight goals and a reduced slot attempt rate of 46%.

Despite the offensive decline, Lindholm remains a crucial asset for the Flames. He is among the league's select few forwards averaging over three minutes on the power play and two minutes on the penalty kill per game. Additionally, Lindholm ranks second in faceoffs taken this season, winning 56% of his 879 draws, tied for 12th among players taking at least 15% of their team's faceoffs.

Flames coach Ryan Huska praise­d Elias Lindholm's impact beyond pure scoring, highlighting his ability to exce­l across the entire rink and face­ off against formidable opponents. Despite­ Lindholm's less-impressive­ offensive performance­ this season his renowned adaptability positions him as an appe­aling trade prospect.