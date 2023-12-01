NHL Rumors: Former Oilers defenceman on Canucks' radar even after sealing Zadorov trade

Rumors have surfaced again. The latest buzz surrounding the Vancouver Canucks suggests they are not done making moves to bolster their defensive lineup. Here is what NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal tweeted about the Canucks:

"Canucks are still interested in Ethan Bear, even after Zaradov trade."

Ethan Bear, a Cree-Canadian blueliner, is currently an unrestricted free agent. The professional ice hockey defenceman most recently played for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL. The 24-year-old was drafted in the fifth round, 124th overall, by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. His potential addition to the Canucks' roster has become a subject of significant speculation.

Bear boasts an impressive NHL career, 251 games played, 16 goals, 47 assists, 63 points and a plus-minus of -9.

Bear took a different path in the 2022 offseason, signing a one-year, $2,200,000 contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 28, 2022. However, his status as an unrestricted free agent has teams like the Vancouver Canucks gathering interest.

Vancouver Canucks recently acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov

The Vancouver Canucks made a significant move on Thursday by acquiring defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames. In exchange, the Flames received a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. Vancouver previously acquired them from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zadorov brings a physical presence to the Canucks' blue line. In 21 games this season. The 28-year-old defenseman has recorded six points (one goal, five assists) while averaging 18:24 ice time per game. The move comes at a crucial time for the Canucks, who are dealing with the absence of defenseman Carson Soucy due to a lower-body injury.

The Flames, in return, acquire important draft assets and cap space through the trade. Zadorov has accumulated 132 points in 588 regular-season games with the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Blackhawks and Flames. The former pick by the Buffalo Sabres is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the current season.

The Canucks, with a record of 15-7-1, are set to face the Flames on Saturday, marking Zadorov's first game with his new team.