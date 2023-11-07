NHL Rumors: Friedman hints at Edmonton Oilers head coach change after struggling start 

The Edmonton Oilers are at the center of a significant upheaval in the hockey world, with renowned NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman making startling revelations on his "32 Thoughts" podcast. He suggested that the Oilers' internal discussions are leaning towards the possibility of a coaching change, as the team grapples with questions about what has gone awry and how to right the ship. Friedman said:

"Yes, I do believe that the Oilers are starting to ask some serious questions internally. Like, what is wrong? What can we do to fix it? And has it been thrown around that maybe they might have to look for another coach? Yes, I believe it has."

Friedman also raised a crucial query that has sparked intense debate in the hockey community:

"How many teams fire a coach with that kind of winning percentage and find someone better? That's the No. 1 thing I look at here."

Friedman's reputation as a reliable source of inside information in the hockey world lends credence to his statements. While current Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft boasts an impressive coaching record, the team is facing a critical juncture in their season. Friedman speculates that, before considering any coaching changes, the Oilers may explore various options, including sending goalie Jack Campbell to the AHL or engaging in high-pick trades for goaltending reinforcements.

The Edmonton Oilers' struggles in the goaltending department have been glaring, with Campbell's save percentage ranking near the bottom of the league. It's become increasingly evident that goaltending is a significant issue for the team.

Friedman's words have sent shockwaves through the hockey world, raising concerns about the Oilers' future and the potential need for drastic measures to address their goaltending problems. As the Oilers continue to grapple with ongoing struggles, the possibility of a coaching change looms large, leaving fans and experts alike to contemplate the team's next moves in their quest for success.

Edmonton Oilers' cap challenges amidst troubled 2023-24 season

The Edmonton Oilers are grappling with a dismal 2023-24 NHL season, currently ranking at the league's bottom. Amid their on-ice struggles, the spotlight is now on the impending contracts of their superstar duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. With both players set to become free agents soon, the Oilers aim to keep their roster relatively unchanged.

Yet, they must address evident deficiencies and capitalize on opportunities. Trade prospects like Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele, and the crucial contract situation of Evan Bouchard, add layers of complexity to the Oilers' cap management. The pressure is on to maximize their championship window and retain their dynamic duo.