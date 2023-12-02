NHL Rumors: Insider believes Calgary Flames have just started with more to be followed after Zadorov's trade

The Vancouver Canucks ignited the NHL trade season by acquiring defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames after freeing up cap space in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. TSN's Director of Scouting, Craig Button, shared his insights on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, hinting that the Flames might just be getting started with their roster adjustments.

Button expressed his views on the recent trade:

"I think he's just getting started," referring to Flames' General Manager Craig Conroy.

The Flames have already made it clear that they won't engage in further contract talks with their impending unrestricted free agents. Button highlighted key players like Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Elias Lindholm, suggesting that they hold significant trade value.

Despite acknowledging that the optimal time for trades might not be immediate, Button believes that as the season progresses and teams clear cap space, these players could become coveted assets. He emphasized that Conroy is in a strong position, not feeling pressured to make immediate moves.

Button added:

"Craig Conroy is clearly in the driver’s seat here. He doesn’t have to do anything right now.

"Teams have cleared off cap space. And now those players can really strengthen a team."

This observation suggests that the Flames may be poised to leverage the increasing demand for impactful players as the season unfolds.

As the Flames navigate through the season, it seems Conroy and the organization are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on the increasing demand for quality players as the trade deadline draws near. Only time will tell how the Flames' roster will evolve, but according to Button, the Zadorov trade might be just the beginning of a series of calculated moves by the Calgary Flames.

Islanders navigate stormy trade waters for Calgary Flames' defensive Dynamo

Under GM Lou Lamoriello's strategic vision, the New York Islanders are aggressively eyeing Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, despite the financial complexities surrounding his reported $7 million contract extension demands. Hockey Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed Lamoriello's pursuit on the Jeff Marek radio show, intensifying speculations.

The potential trade scenario could involve promising prospect Alex Romanov, a first-round draft pick, and another young player. Hanifin's robust defensive skills and offensive prowess make him a coveted asset. As negotiations unfold, the Islanders' pursuit signals a commitment to playoff success, while the Flames may leverage Hanifin for future talent. This storyline adds intrigue to the ongoing NHL season, as fans anticipate the impact on both teams' trajectories.