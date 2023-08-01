NHL Rumors: Insider believes Canadiens could target William Nylander 

The Montreal Canadiens have their eyes on the NHL offseason, where rumors are on the rise regarding potential roster enhancements. One player who has garnered significant attention from hockey insiders is William Nylander, the skilled winger from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Canadiens may be setting their sights on acquiring the dynamic forward during the upcoming free agency period.

Basu, a reputable insider, opined that if the Canadiens decide to get active in free agency, they might look to add a top-six winger to bolster their offensive firepower. And that's where Nylander enters the picture. Basu said:

"If the Canadiens decided it was time to get active in free agency ... they would target a forward ... make a serious run at William Nylander if he makes it to market"

As of now, Montreal is poised to have sufficient cap space, making it serious contenders to make a significant run at Nylander should he become available. Basu's report suggests that contract extension talks between Nylander and the Maple Leafs have not progressed smoothly, potentially opening the door for other teams to pursue the talented winger.

William Nylander has been a remarkably consistent scorer for the Maple Leafs throughout his career, even during postseason play. In his past three playoff appearances, Nylander has netted an impressive 12 goals and recorded 25 points in just 25 games, matching the point total of his star teammate, Auston Matthews, over that same span.

Signing Nylander would be difficult for Canadiens

Of course, acquiring a player of Nylander's caliber comes with its risks. Such contracts always carry some degree of uncertainty, considering the aging curves of players as they approach their later years in the league.

Basu wrote:

"Nylander will cost at least $10 million a year on a long-term deal, one that would take him into his mid-30s. There’s definite risk there, but players like him rarely make it to market."

While Basu stopped short of predicting that the Canadiens will indeed sign Nylander, he clearly emphasized that he would take all necessary measures to make such a move a reality if he were in a position of authority within the organization.

As the 2024 NHL free agency period draws near, it will be interesting for the fans to see how the situation unfolds. Whether Montreal makes a serious bid for Nylander or the Maple Leafs and the player finally agree on a contract extension, the situation is definitely getting interesting.

The possibility of such a dynamic player joining the team is enough to ignite excitement among Montreal fans.