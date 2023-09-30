NHL Rumors: Insider believes Canadiens have tough call to make on goalie as waivers begin

As the NHL season kicks into high gear, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a goaltending predicament that has caught the attention of hockey insiders and fans alike.

With the opening of the waiver wire, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Canadiens' netminding situation, prompting discussions about the tough choices that lie ahead.

Recently, a prominent NHL insider, Darren Dreger, shared some insights on the situation via his Twitter account. In a tweet captioned,

"Dreger on Insider Trading: 'The belief in Montreal is that Primeau is not going to clear waivers...The Habs at this stage don't have a problem carrying 3 goalies, but history also shows us that is an imperfect scenario for all 3 men, so there'll be decisions that have to be made"'

Dreger pointed out that the Canadiens face a challenging dilemma when it comes to their goaltenders.

At the heart of the issue is the young and promising Cayden Primeau, who has been making waves in the Montreal organization.

Primeau's talent and potential have not gone unnoticed, and many experts believe he is ready for a more prominent role in the NHL. However, the looming threat of waivers adds a significant layer of complexity to this situation.

Waivers are a mechanism in the NHL that allows other teams to claim a player who is being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) if they meet certain criteria. With Primeau being subject to waivers, the Canadiens risk losing him to another team if they attempt to send him down to the AHL, as Dreger suggests.

Montreal currently has three goaltenders on their roster. While carrying three goalies is not unheard of in the NHL, it often presents challenges in terms of distributing playing time and maintaining the rhythm and confidence of the goaltenders.

It's a delicate balancing act that can lead to an imperfect scenario for all three goaltenders involved.

Canadiens' netminder Cayden Primeau displays his resilience despite defeat against the Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau faced media scrutiny despite a solid performance in a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Primeau stopped 24 of 26 shots, with one goal coming while Montreal was on the power play.

While his team struggled to provide offensive support, Primeau made crucial saves. Coach Martin St. Louis praised his effort, acknowledging the lack of run support. Primeau, in his fifth pro season, faces pressure to prove himself at the NHL level.

Montreal failed to score on six power-play opportunities, highlighting their offensive struggles. The two teams were set to meet again the following night.