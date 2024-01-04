NHL Rumors: Insider believes Connor Bedard could headline major event set for next calendar year

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has ignited a spark of excitement among hockey enthusiasts, suggesting that rising star Connor Bedard could take center stage in a major event slated for the upcoming calendar year. During a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman shared his insights, teasing fans with the prospect of an event that promises to capture the attention of hockey aficionados worldwide.

Friedman began by reflecting on the recent Winter Classic, emphasizing the enjoyable aspects of the event:

"This was a fun Winter Classic to attend. Great weather, great venue, Sir Mix-A-Lot, players ducking fish, Jack Sikma, Marshawn Lynch and Buoy being sent to Mascot Hospital."

It seems the Winter Classic delivered a memorable experience for all involved.

Despite the positive aspects, Friedman acknowledged a slight disappointment in television viewership numbers, particularly in the United States. However, he quickly pivoted to a more intriguing revelation:

"This was my 20th outdoor game, and it never fails. Unfortunately, the television numbers weren’t high in the United States, currently standing second in 2023-24 to Connor Bedard’s Opening Night debut."

Friedman wasted no time in emphasizing the significance of Bedard's impact on viewership, suggesting that the NHL is well aware of the buzz surrounding the young talent. According to Friedman:

"The word in Seattle was Bedard’s going to be involved next season, and since mentioning that on Monday’s pod, it has become clear this is Chicago’s event to lose."

The seasoned insider hinted at the potential return of the Chicago Blackhawks to a notable event on the NHL calendar, urging those fatigued by their presence on Jan. 1 to prepare for their resurgence. Friedman playfully suggested acquiring a comfortable pillow or blanket for the occasion, indicating that the event is expected to be a spectacle worth witnessing. He said:

"If you were tired of seeing the Blackhawks on Jan. 1, buy a comfortable pillow/blanket — because they are back."

As fans eagerly await official announcements and details regarding Connor Bedard's involvement in the upcoming event, the anticipation continues to build.

Mounting pressure on Connor Bedard and Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks faced mounting pressure as they suffered another defeat, falling 3-0 to the Nashville Predators. Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and an assist, contributing to Nashville's dominance with a 3-0 record against Chicago this season.

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves, securing his second shutout of the season. The Blackhawks, now with five losses in their past six games, struggled to generate offense.

Connor Bedard, named the NHL's rookie for the month of December, was held without a point for just the second time in his last eight games. Despite the Blackhawks' efforts, they couldn't break through, facing challenges both in results and around the opposing net.