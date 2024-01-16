NHL Rumors: Insider believes Corey Perry could turn down Maple Leafs, Oilers for one sole reason

Rumors have surfaced surrounding Corey Perry's next destination after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract on Nov. 30, 2023. The seasoned forward, whose contract termination followed an undisclosed incident deemed unacceptable by the Blackhawks, was recently cleared to sign with a new team.

Amid the speculation surrounding Perry's next move, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared intriguing insights on "The Jeff Marek Show," questioning whether the veteran forward might opt for a quieter market. Friedman noted that Toronto and Edmonton, both loud and high-profile markets, might not be the ideal fit for Perry despite reported interest from the Maple Leafs and Oilers.

"I just think one of the questions is, is Perry going to want somewhere quieter?" Friedman said. "TOR is a loud market, I don't think that's going to work. EDM's a louder market, though I definitely believe they have interest. Are there going to be some teams in quieter situations?"

Expand Tweet

Friedman's comments raise the possibility that Corey Perry could explore options with teams in quieter situations, steering clear of the spotlight accompanying larger hockey markets. As a player who brings experience and productivity to any organization, it is expected that struggling teams will likely try to acquire Perry.

Corey Perry's current situation and his controversy

Corey Perry, who talked to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman last Tuesday, was cleared to sign with any NHL team. Perry was not officially barred from getting signed by a franchise, but as a precautionary step, teams waited for a clearance by the league. In his position as an unrestricted free agent, Perry now has the liberty of signing with another club.

Earlier in November, the Blackhawks pointed out Perry’s involvement in activity that violated not only the standard player's contract but also the team’s internal policies. They dismissed Perry's contract in the context of the Kyle Beach incident and adhered to the principles of creating a professional, safe workplace.

Afterward, Perry made a heartfelt apology for his poor behavior and admitted that he had betrayed all people who represent the Blackhawks organization, its fans as well as his family.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down."

Corey Perry was a productive player for Chicago, as he had nine points in 16 games during this period and an average of 14:39 ice time per night.