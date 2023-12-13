NHL Rumors: Insider believes Ethan Bear is turning down Canucks, Maple Leafs to join Metropolitan side

Hockey fans have been on the edge of their seats as rumors swirled around defenseman Ethan Bear and his potential move during this midseason. The speculations might turn into reality soon. NHL insider Chris Johnston dropped the bombshell on TSN's Insider Trading segment, confirming that Bear is set to join the Washington Capitals in a two-year contract.

According to Johnston, the Capitals emerged as the frontrunners among a pool of interested teams, including Bear's former team, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deciding factor reportedly lies in the Capitals' offer of a two-year deal and the security it provides to the 26-year-old defenseman.

Johnston shared:

"The final details and some of the logistics are still being ironed out but it does appear that Ethan Bear will join the Washington Capitals and they emerged among a group of teams that included his former team, the Vancouver Canucks."

He added,

"I think the Maple Leafs at least inquired there too and some others but (the Capitals) offered him a two-year contract and it looks like that two-year deal will come in the neighborhood of $2 million once it’s completed."

Bear, recovering after a shoulder surgery he underwent during the offseason, hasn't seen NHL action since April 13 of the previous season. In his 61 games with the Canucks last year, he accumulated 16 points.

Johnston said:

"Bear, of course, is coming off of shoulder surgery in the offseason from an injury suffered last year at the World Hockey Championship while playing for Team Canada. The opportunity to play somewhere like Washington with a little bit of security ultimately is going to be what takes him to DC."

Capitals' cap space and Ethan Bear's options in roster

The reported $2 million cap hit for Ethan Bear will impact the Capitals' $8.1 million in cap space, given Nicklas Backstrom and Max Pacioretty's long-term injured reserve statuses.

Although Pacioretty's reported imminent return from a torn Achilles will provide some relief, a corresponding roster move is anticipated once the NHL defenseman officially signs.

As the Capitals currently carry a full roster of 23 players, a likely scenario might involve placing either Alex Alexeyev or Lucas Johansen on waivers. Both young defenders, not finding a spot in head coach Spencer Carbery's recent lineups, may face the waiver wire.

Ethan Bear's right-handed playstyle adds versatility to the Capitals' defensive lineup. Should he be incorporated into the everyday roster, Trevor van Riemsdyk might transition to the left side on one of the pairings. Van Riemsdyk has previously shown comfort playing on his off-hand side, making this adjustment a feasible option for the Capitals.