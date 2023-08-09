NHL Rumors: Insider believes Flames' Elias Lindholm eyeing massive $72,000,000 extension

The Calgary Flames are reportedly engaged in intense negotiations to secure a contract extension with star player Elias Lindholm. With just one year remaining on his current deal, Lindholm's potential eight-year extension has become a topic of discussion among insiders and fans alike.

Insider David Pagnotta recently shed light on the ongoing talks, revealing that Lindholm is eager to commit his future to the Flames. Here's what he said on NHL Network:

"Yeah, they're trying to hammer this out and going back and forth and trying to make an extension happen. He's got the one year left on his deal."

Lindholm's current contract, which comes in under $5 million, has raised eyebrows given the recent string of players in Calgary expressing hesitation to ink extensions. Pagnotta acknowledged this trend, remarking:

"Elias Lindholm is looking at an eight-year extension to continue to try to work at that."

For the Flames to retain Lindholm's services, they will need to consider a significant financial commitment. Pagnotta emphasized that the extension could command an annual average value (AAV) of over $9 million. While discussions have hovered around the $8.28 to $8.3 million range, Pagnotta cautioned that it might not be enough.

With the clock ticking, the Flames are presented with a crucial decision. The team might need to ramp up their offer to secure the talented forward's future in Calgary. Pagnotta highlighted the potential urgency, stating:

"They may have to make this happen."

As the negotiations unfold, fans are left waiting in anticipation to see whether Elias Lindholm will secure a lucrative $72,000,000 extension, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of the Flames' roster.

Potential destinations for Flames' Elias Lindholm in offseason shuffle

Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm might find himself at the center of off-season trade talks, given recent reports of player discontent in the Flames camp. With Lindholm's exceptional playmaking skills and defensive prowess, he could be a prime target for several NHL teams looking to bolster their rosters.

Boston Bruins: Amidst roster uncertainty, Lindholm could provide a dynamic center presence alongside established stars Pastrnak and McAvoy, rejuvenating the Bruins' lineup.

Carolina Hurricanes: A reunion could be in the cards, as Lindholm's point-producing abilities would help Carolina's offense, and his contract could fit seamlessly into their cap situation.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Despite missing out on draft day, the Blue Jackets might still eye Lindholm as a valuable piece to elevate their gameplay, especially with his history alongside Gaudreau.

Minnesota Wild: Guerin's financial challenges might not deter him from pursuing Lindholm, as his efficient contract could complement a rising Wild team striving for playoff success.

New York Islanders: Lindholm's comparable stats to Horvat could entice the Islanders to make a bold move, leveraging their cap space for a potential game-changing acquisition.

As Lindholm's future hangs in the balance, these potential trade scenarios could reshape the NHL landscape ahead of the new season.