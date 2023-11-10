NHL Rumors: Insider believes Joel Quenneville in high-demand despite new Blackhawks lawsuit

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has provided an update on former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

Quenneville hasn't coached in the NHL since the 2021-22 NHL season when he coached the Florida Panthers to a 7-0 record.

However, after the investigation into Kyle Beach's alleged sexual assault with the Chicago Blackhawks became public, Quenneville, who was the coach at the time, was under investigation.

Quenneville has claimed he had no knowledge of the assault, but multiple reports claimed his awareness. After meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, he resigned from his position with the Panthers.

Since then, Bettman announced that Quenneville will have to meet with him before he is allowed to work in the NHL again. When that will be or ever is to be seen, but according to Elliotte Friedman, some teams are interested in the coach.

"I do believe some teams considering coaching changes would want to ask the NHL about Joel Quenneville’s availability, but the new lawsuit regarding the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks (reported by the Chicago Tribune’s Phillip Thompson) puts things on pause. I re-read the Jenner & Block Report, where this plaintiff was identified as “Black Ace 1,” to remember what was included. What everyone will be watching for is what, if any, new information is unveiled," Friedman wrote in his blog for Sportsnet.

As Friedman says, due to a second player combining forward, it's uncertain if Joel Quenneville will be able to coach in the NHL again.

A look into Joel Quenneville's NHL coaching career

Joel Quenneville first became a head coach in the NHL in the 1996-97 season with the St. Louis Blues. Quenneville spent eight years with the Blues going 307-191-77 and after a slow start, he was fired 61 games into the 2003-04 season.

After that, Quenneville was hired by the Colorado Avalanche and coached the Avs for three years. After the 2007-08 season, it was announced he took a job as a pro scout with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canadian-American was promoted to head coach that season and ended up spending 11 years there and winning three Stanley Cups. He then spent parts of three seasons with the Florida Panthers before having to resign.

In his career, Quenneville is 969-572-77-150 and is second in coaching wins in NHL history.

