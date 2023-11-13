NHL Rumors: Insider believes Maple Leafs star had a role in Nikita Zadorov's trade demand

Toronto Maple Leafs may have played a decisive part in the trade demand of Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, as revealed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The recent disclosure suggests that an exchange between Zadorov and a player from the Toronto Maple Leafs could be a key factor.

On the latest episode of the "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Friedman disclosed that, just before Zadorov expressed his desire to be traded, a Maple Leafs player reportedly told him on the ice, 'You're exactly what we need.'

Friedman said,

"It was interesting. The word going around on Sunday night is that a Maple Leafs player said to Zadorov on the ice 'You're exactly what we need."

The intriguing comment, although attributed to an anonymous Leafs player, has fueled speculation about Zadorov's potential move to Toronto. While Friedman didn't disclose the player's identity, he acknowledged the significance of the statement, indicating it could have influenced Zadorov's decision to seek a trade.

Friedman said,

"I don't know, honestly they wouldn't tell me who said it. just don't know... you could be right... I just don't know."

Following the on-ice exchange, Zadorov swiftly conveyed his desire to be traded through his agent, Dan Milstein.

Friedman said,

"Zadorov gets off the ice and I don't know if it was a slap shot text to the agent... but Dan Milstein, who is the agent, basically said 'he wants out' so buy your tickets in Toronto cause Zadorov could be here... The Flames were really quiet on Saturday. They were not answering calls. They were not getting back to me."

This revelation has sparked rumors of Zadorov possibly joining the Leafs, adding an exciting twist to the ongoing NHL trade speculations. Hockey enthusiasts are now eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama and speculating on the potential impact of this unexpected exchange on the league's trade landscape.

Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their dominance in a 5-2 triumph against the Vancouver Canucks, improving their recent form with a 6-3-2 record in the last 11 games.

Notably, William Nylander's record-breaking 15-game season-opening point streak continued, while Noah Gregor's impactful performance, contributing a goal and an assist, played a key role in the victory.

Criticized for a perceived lack of physicality, the Leafs responded robustly, featuring a spirited fight by veteran Mark Giordano. The game, marked by a blend of physicality and skill, saw the Leafs limiting their opponents to fewer than four goals on home ice for the first time this season.