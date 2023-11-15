NHL Rumors: Insider believes Maple Leafs and two other teams looking to raid Flames for defenceman trio

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to add to their defense. They entered this season as a Stanley Cup contender, but to begin the season, their defense and goaltender have struggled at times.

According to TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, teams are contacting the Calgary Flames over their defensemen, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin and Nikita Zadarov:

"The bottom line is this: the Zadorov trade request that came out Friday night was just the tip of the iceberg - what teams are telling us is that the Flames are listening on other pending unrestricted free agents: Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, the Flames are ready for a roster reset here."

After LeBrun said that, fellow TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger informed the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils have all called Calgary about their three defensemen:

"The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils are the primary teams most interested in one of those Calgary defencemen. Moving pending free agents who are unlikely to sign is good business, but if this renovation gets more hefty, you focus on the players under contract."

Although teams are calling on the three defensemen, the Calgary Flames are in no rush to make a move, given that the trade deadline isn't until March. With that, GM Craig Conroy doesn't need to act quickly to make a move and can wait to get the best offer.

Maple Leafs off to Sweden

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to an 8-5-2 start and are fourth in the Atlantic Division, but are holding onto a Wild Card spot.

Although the Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in trading for a defenseman, no move will be made soon. Instead, Toronto will play in Sweden for the NHL Global Series.

A trade could be made when the Maple Leafs return to North America.