NHL Rumors: Insider believes New York Islanders could look to move former first-round pick

In a recent episode of the popular hockey talk show 32 Thought Podcast, Insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the ongoing rumors surrounding the New York Islanders. One name that came up during the conversation was that of a promising young forward, Oliver Wahlstrom.

Wahlstrom, a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft, has shown flashes of brilliance in his time with the New York Islanders but has struggled to find consistent playing time, which has led to uncertainty about his future with the team.

"One of the guys I wonder about, if they're going to be a factor in all this, is going to be Wahlstrom, and simply because I can see the player saying if I'm not going to get the opportunity here, I have to get it somewhere else," Friedman said on 32 TP podcast.

Friedman's comments have added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Wahlstrom might be considering a move if he doesn't see an increase in his role with the New York Islanders.

Another X user, @NHLTradeAlert, said:

"Elliotte wonders if Oliver Wahlstrom could be a player Calgary targets *IF* a deal comes together between the two teams. He stress this is a hypothetical"

This news has left fans and analysts alike wondering what the future holds for Wahlstrom and the Islanders.

Wahlstrom Watch: The Hottest Prospect in the New York Islanders Arsenal

Oliver Wahlstrom, born on June 13, is a Swedish-American professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the New York Islanders in the NHL.

The Islanders selected him 11th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Wahlstrom began his NHL journey by signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on March 28, 2019. He made his NHL debut on October 14, 2019, facing off against the St. Louis Blues.

Wahlstrom, who is recovering from a lower-body ailment, is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023–24 season. The injury, which occurred in late December, cut short his season, during which he scored 16 points in 35 games.

In a recent development, he secured a one-year contract extension with the team on July 17, 2023, worth $874,125. Looking ahead, he is set to become an RFA at the conclusion of the 2023–24 season.

Wahlstrom's career statistics throughout 169 games are impressive, with a shooting percentage of 25.0, two penalty minutes, and an average time on ice of 12:15.