NHL Rumors: Insider claims league eyeing Buckeyes' Ohio Stadium as venue for major future event

Recent speculation has sparked excitement among NHL fans as insider reports suggest that Ohio Stadium, the iconic home of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is considered a potential venue for a major future event, possibly the Winter Classic.

The rumor mill gained momentum when NHL Watcher tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), citing insider Darren Dreger, who revealed that league officials conducted a site survey at Ohio Stadium over the weekend.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the preliminary stages of exploration hint at the league's interest in hosting the Winter Classic at this renowned venue.

Watcher's tweet reads,

"Dreger on Insider Trading says NHL officials were at Ohio Stadium (home of Ohio State Buckeyes football) on the weekend conducting a site survey for potentially the Winter Classic. Not official yet, it’s in the preliminary stages."

TSN's Gino Reda further fueled the speculation during an appearance on "Insider Trading," stating that League officials were actively assessing Ohio Stadium's suitability for a major event.

Reda expressed confidence that the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have yet to participate in an outdoor extravaganza, eagerly anticipate the official announcement.

Despite the optimism surrounding the potential Winter Classic at Ohio Stadium, there are hurdles to overcome. The Blue Jackets, alongside the Coyotes, Panthers, and Kraken, have yet to partake in the NHL's outdoor spectacle.

While fans have long dreamed of witnessing their favorite team play at Ohio Stadium, logistical challenges, including the cost of winterizing the stadium, have been a roadblock.

Commissioner Gary Bettman acknowledged the obstacles posed by Ohio State University, emphasizing that scheduling the event would depend on improved on-ice performance.

As the league navigates these complexities, fans await official confirmation, hoping the Winter Classic could soon grace the historic Ohio Stadium, adding another chapter to the league's outdoor legacy.

2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Stadium Series will feature two outdoor regular-season games during the 2023–24 season, a departure from the usual single-game format.

Set to take place on February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will showcase both the Philadelphia Flyers against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing the New York Islanders.

The decision to expand to two games was announced on June 3, 2023. Notably, the Rangers, among the three New York metropolitan area teams, will play as the 'visiting' team to preserve Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status.

MetLife Stadium's renovations, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will involve the removal of some low-level sideline seats.