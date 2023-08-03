NHL Rumors: Insider delivers massive update on David Krejci's Bruins future

With the recent retirement of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, the focus now shifts to another longtime Bruins center, David Krejci. The 37-year-old Czech player's future with the team has been a topic of speculation since he returned to the Bruins last season after a brief stint with his native team, Olomouc HC, in the Czech League.

During his return to Boston, David Krejci tallied an impressive 16 goals and 40 assists in 70 games. As a result, there have been rumors suggesting that Krejci might opt to return to Czechia and play for Olomouc in the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, a reliable NHL source has dispelled these speculations, stating that Krejci will not be heading back to his native league.

The source disclosed to Boston Hockey Now (BHN):

“He may play for the national team, but otherwise, he’s done."

The source further revealed that Krejci will be making an official announcement about his future very soon. Currently, Krejci and his family reside in South Carolina, and the insider reported that they are "extremely happy" in their current home.

As the end of last season approached, Krejci faced multiple inquiries about his playing future, and he was adamant that it would either be the NHL or retirement for him.

David Krejci said:

“No. Now it’s either come back or be done. If I come back, then yeah, it would be NHL. I did what I did last year, and I’m happy. No regrets. But I closed the door so that I will make a decision soon. It would be NHL. Obviously, be the Bruins.”

David Krejci's contributions to the Boston Bruins

If David Krejci does indeed retire, it will mark the conclusion of an incredible journey for the center, who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Krejci has played in 1,032 NHL games, registering 231 goals and 555 assists.

Krejci's contributions to the team were particularly notable during the playoffs. He played a pivotal role in leading the Bruins to victory in the 2011 Stanley Cup, finishing as the team's top scorer during that remarkable run. Additionally, in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Krejci stood out with nine goals and 17 assists in 22 games.

Affectionately known as "Playoff Krech," he has shown his exceptional abilities in the Stanley Cup playoffs, recording 43 goals and 85 assists in 160 postseason games.