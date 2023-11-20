NHL Rumors: Insider hints at $29,100,000 Calgary Flames center as a likely target for Boston Bruins

In a recent Sirius XM NHL Network Radio's NHL Morning Skate segment, Dave Pagnotta from The Fourth Period delved into the prospective trade maneuvers for the Calgary Flames leading up to the trade deadline. The conversation zeroed in on Elias Lindholm, the accomplished center for the Calgary Flames, who secured a substantial six-year, $29,100,000 contract.

Host Scott Laughlin brought attention to Lindholm's standout performance with three points in a recent victory over Vancouver, prompting Pagnotta to weigh in on the Bruins' current situation as arguably the league's top team. Despite their success, Pagnotta suggested that the Bruins might still be in the market for additional talent down the middle.

"I think so. I think so, yeah, Scotty," replied Pagnotta. "It’s not about finding the best assets that are out there. It’s about finding the right pieces that can come into this room, click with the group and automatically, you know, have success within that structure."

Pagnotta emphasized the Bruins' strategy of prioritizing players who seamlessly integrate into the team's culture and structure. He noted that successful acquisitions result in players not only contributing on the ice but also buying into the team's ethos.

"If the Flames decide to revamp and, you know, throw a little grenade on the roster right now and then retool for next season, you can certainly see Lindholm being a target for Boston,"

Pagnotta added, alluding to the possibility of Lindholm becoming a sought-after asset for the Bruins.

As the trade deadline approaches, the prospect of Elias Lindholm donning a Bruins jersey adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing NHL trade discussions, hinting at a potential strategic move by Boston to further solidify their position as league leaders.

Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund takes charge amid trade rumors and distractions

Mikael Backlund has taken a stand against the growing distractions and trade speculations encircling the team. Addressing the mounting off-ice noise, Backlund, during an intermission segment on Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines, conveyed a powerful message to his teammates. According to Elliotte Friedman, Backlund asserted:

"We have to end the noise. There are too many distractions around the team. If you don't wanna be here, let the General Manager know, and we'll figure it out. But as long as you're here, no more noise, we have to play."

This resolute statement from Backlund appears to have positively impacted the team's performance. Despite recent struggles, the Calgary Flames have exhibited improvement, clawing their way up to just three points shy of the second wild-card spot.

As trade discussions intensify, Backlund's leadership could be the catalyst for the Calgary Flames to refocus and potentially turn the tide for the remainder of the season.