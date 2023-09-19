NHL Rumors: Insider hints at ex-Stanley Cup winning GM Peter Chiarelli landing new role with Senators

In recent developments, Peter Chiarelli has emerged in association with the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Brent Wallace on the "Coming In Hot Sens" podcast.

Chiarelli's potential involvement with the organization seems to be closely tied to Michael Andlauer, whose acquisition of the team is nearing its final stages:

"We all know he has close ties to Michael Andlauer, I think you're going to see Peter Chiarelli apart of this organization"

What adds intrigue to this news is Chiarelli's history with the Senators, given his past contributions during the franchise's most successful years.

Although details regarding his specific role remain undisclosed, his prior position as an assistant general manager with a talent-laden roster underscores his familiarity with the team.

Expand Tweet

Speculations about the Senators' future management structure under Andlauer's ownership have started to circulate. As things currently stand, the lineup could potentially feature Pierre Dorion as General Manager (GM), with Ryan Bowness and Steve Staios as Assistant General Managers (AGMs).

Former Sens captain Daniel Alfredsson might take on the role of Director of Player Development, adding his wealth of experience to the team's development strategies. In this lineup, Peter Chiarelli's name stands out as a Senior Advisor, indicating that his influence may extend beyond the front office.

Peter Chiarelli is no stranger to the NHL, having previously served as the GM of the Edmonton Oilers. During his time in Edmonton, he faced significant criticism for certain roster decisions, which prompted speculation about his future in the league.

However, his role with the Senators remains undefined at this point. It seems unlikely that he will assume the GM position, given Pierre Dorion's established track record with the team.

As the Ottawa Senators navigate this transitional period under new ownership, the role that Peter Chiarelli may play within the organization remains a topic of keen interest among fans and pundits.

Peter Chiarelli: Former Stanley Cup-winning GM and current St. Louis Blues hockey executive

Peter Chiarelli is undoubtedly a prominent figure in the world of ice hockey, has had a multi-faceted career that spans from his days as a player to his current role as a hockey executive for the St. Louis Blues.

Born on August 5, 1964, in Ottawa, Canada, Chiarelli's journey in the sport has seen him evolve from a player to a general manager, with notable success and controversy along the way.

Chiarelli's most significant achievement as GM came in 2011 when he led the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory. During his tenure with the Bruins, Chiarelli assembled a formidable team that combined skill and physicality, earning them the coveted championship.

The 2011 victory was a crowning achievement in Chiarelli's career and cemented his status as a respected figure in the NHL.