NHL Rumors: Insider hints at extended Tyler Bertuzzi stay with Maple Leafs  

The NHL rumor mill is buzzing with anticipation as Elliotte Friedman, a renowned NHL insider, recently dropped hints about an extended stay for Tyler Bertuzzi with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a recent interview on SN590, Friedman suggested that both the team and the player had the desire for a longer contract, but faced constraints preventing an immediate agreement. This revelation has left fans and analysts speculating about what lies ahead for the talented forward and the Maple Leafs:

"I am of the belief that Toronto wanted to sign Tyler Bertuzzi longer and I think Bertuzzi wanted to sign longer but they didn't have the ability to do it now. What does that mean after Jan 1st?"

Friedman's statement has sparked a whirlwind of speculation. While exact details remain shrouded in mystery, it's clear that there is mutual interest in a prolonged partnership between the player and the team.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a Canadian ice hockey forward known for his tenacity and scoring prowess. His career kicked off when he was drafted 58th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He's currently a part of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster, gaining popularity with his skill and dedication on the ice.

Tyler Bertuzzi's family, contract and more

Bertuzzi's journey in the NHL is intertwined with a family legacy deeply rooted in the sport. He hails from a hockey-loving family, including his mother Angela Bertuzzi, and his father Adrian Gedye.

Notably, his uncle is former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi, a name that resonates within hockey circles. The family's passion for the game extends beyond Tyler, with his cousins Tag and Jaden Bertuzzi also pursuing hockey careers.

The hockey world received a glimpse into the complexities of Tyler Bertuzzi's career in September 2021. Reports emerged that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, rendering him unable to cross the border and play in Canada.

This decision resulted in significant financial repercussions, with the player forfeiting over $450,000 of his $4.75 million salary.

Bertuzzi's contractual history includes his two-year, $9,500,000 contract signed with the Detroit Red Wings on July 31, 2021, with an annual cap hit of $4,750,000.

While his trajectory seemed connected to the Red Wings, his recent move to the Toronto Maple Leafs has set the stage for exciting possibilities.

As the NHL season approaches and the calendar inches towards January 1st, fans are eagerly awaiting further developments.