NHL Rumors: Insider lays out potential roadmap and figure of Sam Reinhart's contract extension with Panthers

As the NHL season progresses, one of the hottest topics on the rumor mill surrounds the potential contract extension for Sam Reinhart with the Florida Panthers. Reinhart, the highest-scoring pending UFA forward, has been making waves with 31 goals, setting the stage for what could be a significant contract negotiation.

Sam Reinhart's stellar performance, including 33 and 31 goals in the past two seasons, couldn't have come at a better time. The 28-year-old forward is on the verge of his ninth NHL season.

Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic suggests that Reinhart is eager to continue his tenure in South Florida, but on a fair deal.

"Reinhart really, really wants to stay in South Florida and understands what that means. He just wants a fair deal," he said.

While there have been preliminary discussions between Panthers management and Sam Reinhart's camp, led by agent Craig Oster from Newport Sports, the core of the negotiations is yet to unfold.

"There have been very preliminary, general discussions between Panthers management and Reinhart’s camp," LeBrun said.

Two critical factors, however, may shape the contours of Reinhart's potential extension.

Firstly, there is the distinct financial landscape of NHL markets such as Florida, Tampa, Nashville, Dallas, and Vegas, where no-state-income-tax benefits frequently lead to players accepting somewhat less than market value. This financial benefit for the teams could influence Reinhart's deal value.

"I could be wrong, but I’m confident in saying I think a Reinhart extension would need to fit under Tkachuk ($9.5 million)," LeBrun said.

Secondly, the Panthers, under the leadership of GM Bill Zito, are focused on building a sustainable and flexible team that can contend for the Stanley Cup consistently. This strategy emphasizes cap flexibility and player buy-in, mirroring the success seen in Tampa Bay.

"So even if Reinhart could potentially fetch $10 million to $11 million a year on the market July 1 given his monster production, … that’s just not a number that’s realistic if he’s going to remain in South Florida," LeBrun said.

Pierre LeBrun hints at Sam Reinhart's decision

Pierre LeBrun also suggests that term might be a crucial factor for Sam Reinhart. At 28, this contract negotiation is likely his last chance for a big NHL contract.

"I think term will matter to Reinhart. ... a nice exchange for taking less AAV than his market worth," LeBrun said.

Previous contract experiences, including short-term deals, might influence his willingness to exchange a lower average annual value (AAV) for a more extended contract, providing peace of mind and stability.