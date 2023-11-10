NHL Rumors: Insider names four teams leading race for Patrick Kane

There's a lot of buzz and speculation going around in the NHL, and one rumor that garnered attention involves the future of Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. According to Chris Johnston on Insider Trading, four teams are leading the race to acquire Patrick Kane.

These teams include the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers.

The Buffalo Sabres, being Kane's hometown team, naturally seem like contenders. The idea could appeal to Kane since he was born and raised in Buffalo. The Sabres would greatly benefit from Kane's experience and skillset as it could give their performance a needed boost.

Expand Tweet

Another team in the running is the New York Rangers. It was reported that Kane expressed interest in joining the Rangers last season through a trade request. With their roster and competitive standing, it wouldn't be surprising if they were an option for Kane.

The Detroit Red Wings are also considered contenders due to Kane's connection with Alex DeBrincat. Both players have previously played together for the Blackhawks, so their on-ice chemistry could play a role in influencing Kane's decision-making process.

Finally, the Florida Panthers considered a potential destination for Kane because of his connection with Bill Zito, the team’s general manager. Zito used to be the manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets when Kane played there, and their existing relationship might influence Kane's decision to join the Panthers.

Each of these teams has its benefits and opportunities for Patrick Kane. However, whether a trade happens will depend on factors such as what the Blackhawks want in return, the salary cap implication and Kane’s personal preferences.

A bit about Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane was drafted by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He also represented the United States at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Throughout his career, Kane has gained recognition for his vision and playmaking abilities on the ice. His proficient puck-handling skills and knack for creating scoring opportunities have solidified his status as one of the league's forwards. He is known for his "clutch" ability, often scoring crucial goals in high-pressure situations.

Patrick Kane received the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year during the 2007-08 season. He played a role in leading the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015. In the 2012-13 NHL season, he earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs Most Valuable Player.

Furthermore, in the 2015-16 season, Kane topped the NHL scoring charts and was honored with the Hart Memorial Trophy as Most Valuable Player of the League.